Canopy MLS has announced its plans to implement Ardi, an AI-powered assistant designed to provide subscribers with quick and easy access to critical information anytime, anywhere. This AI will streamline support, save time and improve overall efficiency.

“We’re excited to bring Ardi to Canopy MLS to better support our subscribers. This AI-powered assistant will make it easier for subscribers to get quick answers to their questions anytime, including after hours,” said Steve Byrd, CTO and vice president of Canopy MLS. “Additionally, Ardi improves access to information and extends support beyond traditional office hours. Our goal is always to help our subscribers save time and focus on what matters most—serving their clients.”

Once implemented, Canopy stated that Ardi will provide subscribers with 24/7 access to answers on MLS procedures, rules and other frequently asked questions via a convenient and intuitive interface. Whether it’s through SMS, WhatsApp or other channels, Ardi will ensure subscribers get the support they need when they need it.

“We’re proud to partner with Canopy MLS to introduce Ardi to their subscribers,” said Kurtis Cicalo, CEO of Voiceflip. “By leveraging AI to provide fast, reliable support, we’re helping real estate professionals stay focused on their clients while ensuring they have access to the information they need, whenever they need it. This partnership highlights how AI can deliver real, tangible benefits to organizations and their members.”

Canopy stated that this collaboration reflects its ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to deliver exceptional value and service to its subscribers. By adopting AI-powered solutions like Ardi, the organization said it is taking a proactive step toward meeting current subscriber needs and setting a standard for innovation in the real estate industry.

For more information about Ardi and its capabilities, visit www.ardi.realestate.