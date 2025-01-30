Vesta Home has announced a wildfire relief plan to help L.A. homeowners impacted by the devastating fires.

Julian Buckner and Brett Baer, the founders of the company they launched in L.A. in 2017, wrote, “We are heartbroken by the devastating wildfires in our city this past week. Vesta’s mission is to bring a sense of warmth and home to every space we design, and for many of us, that security has been shaken to the very core.”

The release noted that the company, known for luxury design, staging and furniture, immediately reserved $500,000 of furniture for those in urgent need and lacking the resources to afford it, and has teamed up with LA CAN DO, a local nonprofit providing household essentials.

For those who have been displaced, Vesta is offering expedited, flexible furniture rentals–short- and long-term rental options with a current 5- to 14-day turnaround—as well as a discount on in-stock furniture for purchase, according to the release.

The founders continued, saying that they’re “ready to help our neighbors settle in and, most importantly, find a sense of home again.”

For more information, visit vestahome.com.