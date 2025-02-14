Above: J. Lennox Scott

A longtime industry advocate and thought leader, J. Lennox Scott constantly finds himself considering new ways to maintain the company’s 90-year legacy while driving innovation in the real estate markets where his roughly 3,000 broker associates are located—and where the competition to engage clients is fierce.

By connecting agents and homeowners with lenders and service providers in one easy place utilizing the Market Ready+ program powered by HouseAmp, the third-generation chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate is delivering the improve-to-sell concept to participating clients across company offices throughout Washington State, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California.

“One thing we do consistently is have strategy meetings with our executives,” says Scott. “These bi-monthly meetings keep everyone on the same page as far as anticipating what’s right in front of them challenge-wise while also providing an opportunity for training, conversation and to get out in front of what may be facing us in the years ahead.”

Drilling deeper into the challenges currently facing the market, Scott says there are plenty of tools to deal with the present-day real estate industry and the combination of things affecting its markets.

“What it really comes down to is the implementation of vital tools that will make the difference, narrowing focus for greater results by helping our individual brokers implement some of those foundation items that drive 90% of their business,” says Scott.

One such tool Scott recently added to the mix is HouseAmp, the groundbreaking fintech firm empowering John L. Scott Real Estate’s broker associates with the ability to offer homeowners financing for pre-sell renovations, staging and more.

Providing agents and homeowners alike transparent and timely renovation quotes and quality services as well as independent financing options, HouseAmp offers a lightning-fast process where applications are completed in minutes and funding decisions are often in hand within seconds of application at no cost to the brokerage or agent.

“Homeowners and agents can even use their favorite service professionals, or easily access a curated marketplace of the top service providers in each region,” explains Scott, whose company coined the phrase “Market Ready Day One” in tandem with “Market Ready+” to brand its HouseAmp program.

“We know your best chance to sell your home at the best price is within the first three weeks of listing,” says Scott. “We believe in 100% seller representation, and helping sellers showcase their home in the best light will get them the best price, so you really want to be ready that first day.”

That’s exactly what today’s buyers are looking for as we continue to contend with higher interest rates—and, according to Scott, that’s where HouseAmp comes into play.

“Sellers may have lots of equity in their homes, but they might not have the immediate resources to bring out the premium value of their home,” adds Scott, who explains that the program is helping clients in frenzied markets attract more offers.

“You get a great return on the money spent to bring the property forward, and in other somewhat more traditional markets, HouseAmp is helping sellers position their properties to be the next ones to sell,” says Scott, who points to the fact that the company’s top broker associates are presenting it to their clients on every presentation as the ultimate proof that HouseAmp is working for John L. Scott Real Estate.

“A good number of those clients choose that program. They see the value in it, and it enhances their experience,” concludes Scott. “It’s a program with a demonstrated track record of success, and we’re seeing the effectiveness that HouseAmp helps create in every one of our markets.”

For more information, visit https://www.houseamp.com.