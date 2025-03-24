The Keyes Company has announced that agent Irene Cadet has successfully represented “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Lesa “Milan” Hall in the sale of a newly built estate in Weston, Florida. The company reports that the $6.75 million transaction is the most expensive in the history of the city’s Windmill Reserve neighborhood.



Cadet was able to get the 2944 Lake Ridge Lane home under contract within 60 days and closed the sale on March 18–following the completion of construction and obtaining a certificate of occupancy, a press release stated. The buyer was not disclosed. A native of Jamaica, Milan has appeared as herself in Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Dubai” since 2022.

“I am thrilled to close this record-breaking transaction, which redefines what is possible in the Weston luxury market,” Cadet said. “I consistently leverage my 11 years of experience handling high-end residential sales and purchases on behalf of high-net-worth clients. Milestone sales are possible when you provide unmatched service, personalized attention and utilize the incredible marketing and platform that Keyes offers.”

The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home showcases premium and imported finishes with architectural and design features including a fireplace, floating stairs, vaulted ceilings and a marble patio with serene water features and lake views. It has 12,114 square feet of living space, with a state-of-the-art media/theater room, wet bar, resort-style pool, salon, fitness room and large en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets.

Windmill Reserve is a private gated community with luxury custom-built homes, lakes and preserves across 139 acres. Most of the homes were constructed in the 2000s and 2010s, so Cadet’s listing represented a rare opportunity to purchase a brand-new home in the coveted neighborhood.

“Irene Cadet produced a tremendous outcome for her valued client,” Keyes President Christina Pappas said. “Setting luxury pricing records requires an in-depth understanding of a market, strong relationships and the ability to show buyers what is possible. Irene demonstrated these important capabilities in closing her latest transaction.”

