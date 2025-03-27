In the latest RISMedia webinar—“How to Leverage AI for More Efficient Revenue Generation”—panelists Carrie Soave, REALTOR® at eXp Realty; Robert Lucido, chief strategy officer of Lucido Global, CEO of Lucrativ and director of Moxie Mortgage; and Brian Hoialmen, chief strategy officer of Lofty, discuss the importance of AI in enhancing agent productivity, optimizing brokerage operations and addressing ethical considerations. The panelists emphasized the need for brokerages to adopt AI tools for data collection, personalized marketing and efficient client management to stay competitive. They also explored the future of AI in real estate, predicting increased transactions and improved consumer experiences through advanced AI-driven solutions.

This webinar was sponsored by Lofty and moderated by Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures.

Key takeaways:

AI adoption in brokerages is still in its early phases, with most agents using individual tools for specific tasks rather than integrating AI into comprehensive workflows. Brokerages that leverage AI at a high level are maximizing efficiency and revenue.

AI is enhancing efficiency by automating administrative tasks, allowing agents to focus on revenue-generation activities like networking, lead generation and marketing.

Brokerages should focus on attracting and retaining agents while optimizing costs. AI-driven tools can help reduce the need for support staff, increasing profitability.

AI tools are transforming how agents collect and utilize data, helping to streamline data entry and capture valuable consumer insights in real-time, allowing more personalized client relationships.

Consumers are becoming more aware of AI and will continue to have expectations for their agents to leverage this technology for faster responses, personalized service and overall efficiency.

Here’s what our esteemed panelists had to say:

“AI is going to transform brokerages from being just a collection of data into engines for predictive revenue generation.” – Robert Lucido , Chief Strategy Officer, Lucido Global

“The broker of the future isn’t just going to be selling real estate—they’ll be running a tech-powered business with AI as the fuel.” – Dave Garland , Managing Partner, Second Century Ventures

“Agents don’t need to know how the car works, they just need to drive it —AI should handle the rest.” – Brian Hoialmen , Chief Strategy Officer, Lofty

“Consumers don’t need to understand AI to demand their agents use it—just like social media a decade ago, it’s about gaining an advantage.” – Carrie Soave , REALTOR®, eXp Realty

For more information on how to leverage AI for more efficient revenue generation and agent success, check out the full webinar here.

To view more webinars from RISMedia, subscribe to our YouTube channel.