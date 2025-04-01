Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

The social media platforms that agents use on a daily basis are constantly changing and evolving. Staying informed about the latest updates is essential for real estate professionals looking to expand their reach, generate leads and strengthen client relationships. From revamped features to AI-driven tools, here’s a breakdown of what’s new and how you can make the most of it for your real estate business.

Instagram: Enhancing visual appeal and engagement

Instagram’s new updates are all about giving you more control over how your content is presented, and how you engage with your audience.

Grid layout: Your grid layout on your profile has shifted from square to rectangular. To adjust how your post appears on your profile, tap the three dots on the top right of your post and select “Adjust Preview” to change the way your image is formatted.

Optimal post ratios: While your posts will need to be adjusted to a 4:5 ratio, be sure to leave extra room on the sides, as the feed displays in a 3:4 ratio.

New Reels tab: See what content your friends are engaging with, giving you new opportunities for reach and lead generation, and new ideas for what content works.

Extended Reels length: Instagram Reels now allow up to 3-minute videos, giving you more time to share valuable tips, property tours or client testimonials.

Facebook: Prioritizing audience engagement

Facebook’s latest updates can help keep your client relationships strong and your content relevant.

Friends tab: This new feature prioritizes content from your actual audience over recommended posts or sponsored content, meaning your posts are more likely to be seen by those who matter most.

Enhanced Reels feature: Reels can now be up to 90 seconds long, featuring new templates and “Grooves,” giving you the ability to sync videos with music—perfect for showcasing listings or sharing valuable tips.

AI-driven recommendations: Facebook’s evolving AI-powered recommendations help you tailor your content to resonate with your audience, enhancing engagement and visibility.

LinkedIn: Streamlining professional connections

LinkedIn’s updates will help enhance credibility and elevate your communication.

AI-assisted solutions: Utilize LinkedIn’s AI for outreach messages, content creation and strategic engagement to save time and boost your impact.

Verified certifications: Add credibility to your profile with newly available verification features for degrees and certifications to help establish and maintain your expertise.

YouTube: Expand your reach through enhanced video tools

YouTube remains a top choice for real estate marketing, and the latest updates are designed to help you leverage the platform more efficiently.

Shorts expansion: Now that Shorts have been extended to 3 minutes, you can create longer short-form videos of property tips, client testimonials or market updates.

Enhanced analytics: Improved analytic tools offer deeper insights into engagement, viewership trends and audience retention, helping you refind your strategy.

Live streaming enhancements: Enhanced chat management rolls and more robust monetization features make live marketing efforts more impactful.

AI-powered summaries: Automated summaries and transcripts can help improve accessibility and boost SEO, making your content more discoverable.

TikTok: Reaching new audiences through short-form content

TikTok’s influence continues to grow, making it a valuable platform for real estate professionals looking to reach a younger, highly engaged audience.

Longer videos: The platform now allows videos up to 10 minutes long, offering opportunities for more detailed property tours, market insights or event/open house recaps.

Keyword search integration: Enhanced search capabilities make it easier for users to discover your content based on specific keywords. Be sure to optimize your captions to boost visibility.

Ad targeting improvements: TikTok’s advertising tools continue to improve, with more precise targeting options and analytics for assessing campaign and ad performance.

Staying up-to-date with the latest updates to your social platforms can help you make the most of your social media presence. Experiment with new tools, measure your success and adjust your strategy to stay ahead of the curve. Whether you’re looking to attract new clients or strengthen relationships with your existing sphere, these features can make a real difference.

