For the most part, the broker has very little control over the listings taken by agents. From an ethical perspective, it would be problematic for a broker or an agent to turn down a listing. The most common compromise of brand versus ethics occurs with luxury brands. It’s odd to see a luxury brand sign on a lower-end property, but it happens all the time. But there are a number of ways that a broker can provide services to consumers that can make a difference in listing quality.

Ways to improve a home to sell

Once a listing enters the MLS, the power of the internet gives homebuyers deep access to every listed property. If you want the home to sell fast and for the highest price in its competitive market, improving the home for sale by presenting the property in its best light can enhance listing quality and reflect positively on a brokerage brand. Many homesellers in today’s market lack financial liquidity, which explains the massive adoption of home-sale loans—lending for home improvement that’s paid back at closing.

Exterior improvements. The first photo that appears on a listing is usually the exterior of the property. Curb appeal can have a major impact on property marketing: When a buyer steps out of the car to see a listing, that first impression makes a huge difference. In fact, research from Bright MLS shows that the most desired feature for a homebuyer is a move-in ready home.

At the most basic level, the broker can improve listing quality by tackling deferred maintenance that will cause the property to have a poor inspection report. Due to the homeowners-insurance crisis, roof repairs and the removal of trees that overhang roofs are vital as far as improving the chances of successful underwriting. Fresh landscaping also makes a significant contribution to curb appeal.

Interior paint and flooring. The 20-year-old shag rug needs to go. A good buyer’s agent works with their client to identify home improvements that can be considered seller concessions. The down payment for most homebuyers is a high bar, as most don’t have extra money laying around to make their new house a home. It’s better for the seller to paint the house and improve problematic flooring before negotiating with the buyer.

Kitchen and bathroom improvements. Kitchens and bathrooms are the most utilized rooms in a home and, over time, they begin to look shabby—or sometimes dirty. Remodeling these key areas of the home can make a significant difference in the overall appeal of a property.

By implementing these improvement strategies and fostering a collaborative relationship between brokers and sellers, the overall quality of listings can be enhanced. This not only benefits the seller by potentially increasing the sales price and reducing time on market, but also elevates the reputation of the brokerage and the agent, making for a more efficient real estate transaction without the stress at closing.

