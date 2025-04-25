West USA Realty has stated it shares in Zillow’s “pro-consumer commitment to listing transparency and ensuring the largest possible audience of buyers can see its listings,” in a new release. The brokerage is partnering with Zillow in its recently announced ban on private listings.

West USA Realty was established in 1986 and is one of Arizona’s largest real estate brokerages, with more than 3,000 agents across 16 offices. According to a release, the brokerage is renowned for its comprehensive training programs, innovative technology, and consumer commitment.

Executive VP of West USA Realty Nick Weitekamp said that the brokerage believes “that providing our clients with the most accurate and comprehensive information is essential to their success in the real estate market.”

“By aligning with Zillow’s pro-consumer listing access standards, we’re reinforcing our responsibility to ensure sellers receive maximum visibility and reach the widest possible audience, and that buyers have a clear understanding of their choices,” he continued. “This commitment to transparency aligns perfectly with our promise to deliver exceptional service to both buyers and sellers alike in Arizona.”

Zillow stated in a release that its listing access standards outline how the company is implementing the National Association of REALTORS® Clear Cooperation policy on its platform. A listing publicly marketed to some buyers must be available to all buyers, by ensuring that listing is entered into the MLS within one day and published on Zillow, Trulia, and other sites that receive MLS feeds. Listings that don’t meet this criteria won’t be published on Zillow or Trulia for the life of the listing. The standards will go into effect on Zillow and Trulia in May.

Errol Samuelson—chief industry development officer at Zillow—commented that in West USA Realty’s show of support for the policy, the brokerage is “helping ensure that buyers, sellers, and agents have equal access to the same critical information when it matters most.”

“This partnership strengthens our collective effort to foster a more open, competitive, and consumer-focused real estate experience in Arizona and beyond,” he continued.

West USA Realty is the most recent brokerage to announce its support of Zillow, joining the likes of Samson Properties, NextHome and eXp.