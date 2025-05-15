Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® welcomes The Staver Group to its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 550 real estate firms.

Through personalized coaching, training and consulting, LeadingRE stated that The Staver Group helps individuals and organizations build clarity, confidence and high-performance cultures. Their services include one-on-one leadership coaching, customized team development programs, and the Staver Coaching Certification.

“Our relationship with LeadingRE is built on shared values, a commitment to excellence, and a mutual dedication to developing exceptional leaders. I deeply appreciate our partnership and the opportunity to collaborate with an organization that continually inspires meaningful growth and innovation in the industry,” said Mike Staver, CEO of The Staver Group.

“Now more than ever, coaching is integral to achieving success and responding advantageously to both the challenges and the opportunities in the evolving market. The Staver Group offers proven strategies to equip leaders with the tools for success for themselves and their teams,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “We have benefitted greatly from their teachings for many years and are thrilled to have them join the LeadingRE Solutions Group.”

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.