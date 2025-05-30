Sea Glass, a boutique real estate brokerage based in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, has announced the launch of its national franchise division as well as the appointment of Eddie Sturgeon as president. The company says the strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in its continued growth and vision for market leadership.

Sturgeon brings extensive experience in real estate franchising and business development, the company noted. He most recently served as executive vice president of Global Growth at Realty ONE Group, where he led the franchise sales team through a period of rapid international expansion. Under his leadership, the company grew to over 21,000 real estate professionals across more than 500 offices in the United States and 20 countries on four continents.

During that time, Realty ONE Group was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number one overall real estate franchise and the fastest-growing brand in real estate franchising, a release noted.



Respected throughout the industry for his consultative leadership style, Sturgeon has built a reputation for exceeding expectations, fostering long-term partnerships, and equipping his teams with the knowledge and tools to thrive. His decision to join Sea Glass reflects a shared belief in purposeful growth, lasting relationships and brand integrity, the company said.



“I am honored to join Sea Glass at such a pivotal moment in its story,” said Sturgeon. “The company’s culture, its commitment to excellence, and its strong identity make it the ideal platform for responsible and meaningful expansion. I look forward to helping bring this vision to life in new markets through trusted partnerships with like-minded professionals.”



Sea Glass is currently active in St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; Charleston, South Carolina; Wilmington, North Carolina; and St. Petersburg, Florida. Additional markets are expected to launch by the end of June.



The company’s immediate growth strategy is focused on expanding its presence along the East Coast, the Gulf region, and into select inland markets where the Sea Glass brand and values resonate. With a foundation in high-end, lifestyle-driven coastal living, Sea Glass is now partnering with brokers and real estate professionals in dynamic residential markets that share its emphasis on service, lifestyle and local connection, the company said. As the brand expands beyond its Caribbean roots, it continues to target vibrant, high-opportunity regions—from historic coastal towns to emerging inland hubs—where its boutique, relationship-driven model can thrive.



A key differentiator for Sea Glass is its advanced technology infrastructure, which includes a comprehensive suite of digital tools, automated marketing systems and a fully integrated CRM platform. The company said this modern backend allows brokers and agents to operate efficiently, connect meaningfully with clients and scale their businesses with confidence.

For more information about Sea Glass, click here.

