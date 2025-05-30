The June issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how different members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s® 550 brokerage network are building their businesses and evolving their unique brands to be on top of the industry pulse. In addition, we take a look at United Real Estate and its agent-centric approach, how the governmental DEI rollback affects real estate, and how starter homes have shifted and changed with the market.

On the Cover

Taking Control of Your Destiny

Building your company as an asset

Every great transformation begins with a decision—and for real estate companies looking to evolve without losing their essence, true evolution occurs when an organization dares to reimagine itself. Seeking something far deeper than the processes and structures that come with being tied to a major global brand, Central Real Estate Argentina in Buenos Aires, for example, has built a brand that’s a reflection of a genuine professional vision rooted in the country’s reality. Born out of those who aim to elevate industry standards, Central is a company with a truly global vision and a purpose that goes beyond selling properties. In this month’s cover story, members of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® network—a community of 550 market-leading residential brokerages, with their own unique local and regionally focused brand—share how they’re aligning with the future pulse of the global real estate industry.

Highlights

United Real Estate’s Forward-Thinking, Agent-Centric Approach Fosters Continued Growth

United has time and again gone against the grain, taking in thrilled-to-join businesses and their working professionals.

DEI Under Fire: Real Estate Industry Confronts New Reality as Federal Rollbacks Hit Fair Housing

As the Trump administration dismantles diversity initiatives and cuts fair housing enforcement, industry leaders face critical decisions about where they stand.

Have Starter Homes Reached Their End? The Shifting Reality of Entry-Level Homes

A traditional stepping stone, starter homes are now becoming more and more out of reach as entry-level builds dry up.



