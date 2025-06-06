Let’s get real: Whispers of a recession are growing louder. But panic? That should not be your plan. Nope! You need to be about preparation.

When the market shifts, two kinds of agents emerge: those who are afraid to breathe, and those who get strategic and lean into what works.

Here’s how to recession-proof your business and build the kind of career that weathers any storm.

Strengthen your relationships. This isn’t just about transactions—it’s about trust. Stay in touch with past clients. Send helpful resources. Show up as a human, not just a sales pitch. When people feel uncertain, they lean into relationships they trust. Get listing-obsessed. Listings control your schedule, generate buyer leads and drive visibility. Sellers still move during recessions because life keeps moving forward, and they need you to be the agent with the plan. Drop the ‘c’ word. Stop saying commission. Start saying professional fee. It elevates the conversation and positions you as a valuable service provider. Communicate your worth with clarity. Get hyperlocal. National headlines don’t sell houses. Local knowledge does. Track your MLS like a hawk. Know what sold on Elm Street last week and how long it sat. Use that data to educate and reassure your clients. Diversify your leads. Build your pipeline with FSBOs, Expireds, Sphere, SMILE Stops™, social media, AI tools—anything that brings variety. If one well dries up, others will still flow. Audit your expenses. Cancel the fluff, not your future. Cut what isn’t serving you. Keep what supports production: your CRM, marketing tools and coaching. Think like a business owner. Invest where it counts. Be the market expert. Your clients don’t need more fear—they need facts. Know the trends. Understand mortgage shifts. Stay educated. Be the calm voice in the chaos. Offer solutions, not just signs. Show up with answers, not anxiety. Recession means tough decisions for clients. Offer creative strategies, local lender referrals and real guidance. Your calm becomes their clarity. Stay loud, stay seen. Visibility builds trust. Keep posting. Host events. Be in newsletters, videos and community boards. The agents who shrink during recessions vanish. The ones who show up? They get hired. Guard your mindset. Fear kills momentum. Stay plugged into positive, progress-focused communities. Surround yourself with action-takers. Every shift brings opportunity— if you’re mentally ready for it.

The bottom line is that recessions don’t end real estate careers—inaction does.

The agents who rise aren’t the lucky ones. They’re the ones who get serious, get strategic and get moving. Start here—start now.

Darryl Davis has trained and coached more than 600,000 agents globally. He is a best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” which tops Amazon’s charts for most-sold book to real estate agents. Davis hosts a weekly webinar to help agents succeed in changing times. Visit http://www.DarrylSpeaks.com/Online-Training.