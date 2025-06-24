The Corcoran Group has announced that Corcoran Genesis, the company’s affiliate serving Houston’s suburban markets, will acquire Corcoran Ferester Realty, the brand’s first Texas affiliate, based in The Woodlands. This strategic alignment brings together two firms under the singular Corcoran Genesis banner, further unifying Corcoran’s footprint across the greater Houston area.

Corcoran Genesis, founded by Nicole and Doug Freer, affiliated with Corcoran in February of 2024 and includes more than 35 agents serving consumers across the Houston suburbs and surrounding neighborhoods.

Founded by Beth Ferester, Corcoran Ferester Realty affiliated with Corcoran in December of 2021, and is comprised of nearly 30 agents operating in the Houston metro area. Following this acquisition, the two firms will operate as one with their combined roster of about 65 agents.

“Beth and her team have set a high standard in The Woodlands, and we’re honored to carry that forward,” said Nicole Freer. “Through taking the established business and infusing it with the operational management, marketing techniques and growth strategies that we have implemented at Corcoran Genesis, I’m excited to not only expand, but also succeed across The Woodlands market.”

Stephanie Anton, president of Corcoran Affiliates, praised the move as a natural evolution of Corcoran’s presence and growth in Texas.

“Bringing Corcoran Ferester Realty under the Corcoran Genesis umbrella is a powerful alignment of talent, leadership and market expertise,” said Anton. “Beth has built an incredible legacy in The Woodlands, and I’m thrilled to see that legacy continue, as well as expand even further under both Nicole and Doug’s dynamic leadership.”

For more information, visit https://www.corcoran.com/.