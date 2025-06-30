Above. UCO Vice President of Global Markets Dr. Mathew Kallumadil, left, and Vicky Sampah, CEO of GREPA at the Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo.

Universal Consulting Opportunities (UCO), a subsidiary of Stellar MLS, is deepening its work with real estate leaders in several countries.

Throughout the month of June, the team has been participating in key industry events in Barcelona (Spain), Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Accra (Ghana).

“Our involvement is part of a strategic, boots-on-the-ground effort to build relationships, offer guidance, and advance the professional infrastructure of real estate worldwide,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of UCO and Stellar MLS. “We’re proud to stand with our global colleagues and help country leaders adapt and localize the core principles of the MLS to their markets.”

UCO-Global’s June event travel schedule included:

The General Meeting of the European Association of Real Estate Professions (CEPI) from June 12-13 in Amsterdam. UCO Vice Presidents of Global Markets Marion Weiler and Dr. Mathew Kallumadil were in attendance at the event where 22 countries, many developing models based on MLS principles, were represented.

Kallumadil was later invited to speak and advise on MLS development at the Africa Real Estate Conference and Expo (ARCE) June 18-20 in Accra. The event—hosted by the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA)—is targeted towards real estate professionals in all fields. Kallumadil was a featured presenter on the event’s panel “Revolutionizing Real Estate: The MLS Opportunity in Africa.”

The UCO-Global’s leadership team attended Xp Realty’s “eXpCON” in Barcelona from June 23-25. An international real estate conference and trade show focused on innovation and emerging market opportunities, the event was a key opportunity to engage with eXp leaders and to build international real estate industry connections.

For more information, visit https://stellarmls.com/Global.