Broker Public Portal (BPP)—the collaborative enterprise owned by real-estate brokerages and MLSs—has announced that Doorify MLS has become its newest investor.

Doorify MLS, headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, serves nearly 15,000 real-estate professionals across a sixteen-county region in the state’s Research Triangle and surrounding markets, making it one of the 40 largest MLSs in the United States, according to a release.

“Our investment in Broker Public Portal is a clear signal of Doorify MLS’s commitment to technology sovereignty in real estate,” said Matt Fowler, CEO of Doorify MLS. “By taking ownership in this broker- and MLS-controlled platform, we’re ensuring our industry retains vital control over its technology infrastructure and data. Our core mission is to provide consumers with the most comprehensive MLS search experience, directly connecting them with the local experts – their agents and brokers. This investment fortifies a platform truly built by the industry, for the industry, fostering genuine engagement between consumers and real estate professionals.”

Broker Public Portal stated in a release that it invites visionary brokerages and MLSs to join its movement as strategic investors and partners. The company said that collaboration and cooperation among organizations like Doorify MLS lends a hand in shaping a platform that strengthens market position, protects data integrity, and drives consumer engagement.

“As BPP accelerates product development and prepares for our public relaunch, adding progressive, data-driven partners like Doorify MLS is essential,” said Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. “Doorify’s leadership in consumer-friendly branding and its commitment to data integrity align perfectly with BPP’s mission of delivering both national and local MLS property-search, powered by the people who list and sell homes, not advertisements.” With this addition, the strategic investors in the Broker Public Portal are comprised of 44 brokerages and 48 MLSs, serving 1,047,000 agents.

For more information, please send an email to hello@brokerpublicportal.com.