The U.S. Conference of Mayors passed a bipartisan best-practice policy statement this week supporting Realtor.com®’s Let America Build campaign—an effort to involve local and national lawmakers to take steps to tackle the country’s housing supply and affordability crisis.

A statement, introduced by Austin, Texas Mayor Kirk Watson and approved during the organization’s 93rd-annual meeting last month in Tampa, Florida, recognizes the growing housing affordability challenges facing communities nationwide and calls for support of local efforts and initiatives to modernize housing policies, reduce barriers and implement zoning and permitting, including Let America Build.

“Mayors are on the frontlines of the housing crisis, and we applaud the U.S. Conference of Mayors for joining the call to Let America Build,” said Damian Eales, CEO of Realtor.com. “This campaign is about working together with local leaders, builders and industry partners to advocate for practical, pro-building solutions. We must break through red tape and restrictive zoning to create a future where more Americans can find a place to call home.”

According to a release, Realtor.com launched Let America Build to advocate for bold solutions that cut through red tape, eliminate restrictive zoning and modernize outdated regulations that slow or block new home construction. The initiative calls on lawmakers at all levels to make pro-housing choices that unlock supply and promote affordability–including exploring options such as freeing up underutilized federal land for residential development.

A recent 2025 Realtor.com analysis estimates the U.S. is short nearly 4 million homes, and while some states are stepping up to address that shortage others are falling short.

“Homeownership was the American dream, but it’s become an impossible dream for too many people–especially young people, who want the same opportunities to make a life previous generations had,” said Mayor Kirk Watson of Austin, Texas in a statement. “That’s why mayors across the country are tackling the affordability crisis head on and championing pro-housing policies that make it easier to put more houses on the ground and let people not only dream again, but fulfill those dreams.”

Both the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) applauded the effort.



“The National Association of Realtors is dedicated to putting the American Dream of homeownership within reach for everyone,” said NAR 2025 President Kevin Sears. “We applaud the Let America Build campaign’s work to highlight the urgent need for action–both locally and nationally–to solve our country’s housing supply and affordability crisis. It will take collaboration across all levels of government and with partners in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to advance lasting solutions.”

“The housing crisis demands bold, local action, and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) commends mayors nationwide for prioritizing housing supply and affordability,” said Jim Tobin, NAHB President and CEO. “We stand ready to work with local leaders to remove barriers and build the homes we need for all Americans.”

Realtor.com launched Let America Build earlier this year at SXSW in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.realtor.com/letamericabuild/.