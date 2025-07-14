Realtor.com® has announced it has acquired Zenlist, a real estate technology business known for its collaborative search and productivity tools designed for agents and their clients. The portal stated that this acquisition advances its strategy to deliver solutions that provide agents and industry partners with greater insight and value—while creating a more connected, transparent and consumer-friendly real estate marketplace.

Founded in 2016, Zenlist brings agents and their clients together in a unified search experience, according to a release. It offers simplified communication by allowing buyers and agents to collaborate all in one place.

“As shifting dynamics reshape the real estate industry, Realtor.com is investing in technology and tools that help our industry partners and real estate professionals stay resilient, relevant and ready for what’s next. The acquisition of Zenlist marks a step forward in that effort,” said Anna Marie Castiglioni, Head of Realtor.com Next. “With Zenlist, we aim to deliver a more modern, transparent and cooperative consumer buying and selling experience—at a time when trust, openness and innovation matter more than ever.”

Zenlist stated that its mobile-first platform—already adopted by several MLSs, brokerages and 35,000-plus agents—offers collaboration tools, a sleek consumer interface and up-to-date and accurate listings.

“We’re excited to join the team at Realtor.com and view this acquisition as an incredible opportunity for our customers and team,” said Tom MacLeod, founder and CEO at Zenlist. “By tapping into Realtor.com’s trusted brand and scale, we’ll be able to enhance our platform, broaden our offerings, and continue delivering top-tier services and tools to even more industry partners and professionals.”

Terms of the acquisition will not be made public, as stated in a release. Alloy Technology Partners LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Zenlist in the transaction.

