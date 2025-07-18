Phillip Cantrell, founder of Nashville’s Benchmark Realty, LLC, and executive vice president of strategy at United Real Estate, has released a new book, Failing My Way to Success: Lessons from 42 Years of Winning (and Losing) in Business. In this insightful memoir, Cantrell reflects on his journey from humble beginnings to building a business empire generating hundreds of millions in annual revenue. The book has risen to a number one best seller on Amazon in five categories within 24 hours of its launch on July 15, a release stated.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Cantrell has founded and led 10 businesses, amassing a diverse range of successes and failures. Failing My Way to Success explores the unspoken realities of entrepreneurship and leadership, showing readers how setbacks can be leveraged for future growth. Through his personal story, Cantrell shares the mindset, tenacity, and work ethic that turned his challenges into stepping stones for success.

Sharing some insights from the book, Cantrell said, “I fundamentally believe that if you want to experience real success in business and in life, you have to align yourself with principles that are greater than yourself. It doesn’t matter what your faith, tradition or beliefs are—your actions are part of a larger framework. That means your success is tied to how you contribute to others. Focusing on your purpose beyond the profit you can make is key to living a fulfilling and successful life and making the world around you a better place.”



In the book, Cantrell emphasizes that anyone can achieve success, regardless of their educational background, market conditions or early failures. With a raw, honest approach, he provides actionable insights for scaling businesses, developing leadership skills and fostering resilience in the face of adversity.



“Success isn’t about avoiding failure, it’s about learning from it and moving forward,” Cantrell said. “This book is meant to inspire entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey to push through obstacles and keep growing.”



He added, “One of the greatest pleasures in my career has been the ability to say, without hesitation, that our work has positively impacted hundreds of thousands of lives. While I don’t think that’s unique to the real estate industry, I do think it’s one of our strengths, and I find that really exciting.”

Failing My Way to Success is available now in all formats wherever books are sold. Readers can access the first chapter for free by visiting Cantrell’s official website at www.phillipcantrell.com or purchase the book on Amazon here.