Helping to get your seller clients’ homes in their best condition before listing is an obvious and crucial aspect of your value prop. But it’s not always easy to figure out what to do, how to do it and who to do it. Jon Grishpul, co-CEO of GreatBuildz.com, a free service that matches homeowners with pre-screened general contractors, points out four home renovation myths and realities.

Myth: Every remodel increases a home’s value significantly.

Reality: Over-improving for the neighborhood or choosing highly personalized (rather than broadly appealing) designs can lead to a lower ROI. Focus on functional and safe upgrades, especially in high-traffic areas like kitchens and bathrooms.

Myth: DIY will always save the owner a lot of money.

Reality: While labor costs are saved, DIY often underestimates the cost of tools, the time commitment and the potential for costly mistakes. Complex projects are usually more cost-effective and safer with professionals, who will almost always do the work better,

Myth: The cheapest quote is the best deal.

Reality: Inexperienced or unlicensed contractors often underbid, leading to poor quality work, hidden costs and the need for expensive repairs down the line. A quote that seems too good to be true usually is. You usually get what you pay for.

Myth: Renovations finish on time and on budget if planned well.

Reality: Unexpected issues (e.g., discovering mold or structural problems behind walls), material delays and last-minute changes can significantly impact timelines and budgets. Contingency planning is crucial, because it will likely be needed.

Put it in neutral

While bright, dramatic colors on walls can be vibrant and trendy, tamer ones like white or off-white promote a blank canvas that buyers can envision doing whatever works for them. They also promote a clean look, which is never bad. Wall colors on the first floor are what visitors see first, and too many bold ones can have them leaving quickly.

Don’t be the outside outlier

As far as the outside color of the house goes, there’s a little more leeway since many different colors other than white are chosen by owners. However, standing out with a loud color when all other homes in view are soft pastels or white can make buyers think they already would have to paint the whole house if they don’t like the look.

The hue musts to avoid

According to Fixr.com, the colors most off-putting to homebuyers are red, lime green and bright yellow, with mustard yellow, pink, turquoise and black the runners-up. Again, boring is better. A garish color that impacts greatly on a space can be overwhelming for a potential buyer. Let them easily envision how they would want rooms to look.

Bold trim is in

While white walls are right for selling a home, that’s not to say that a splash here and there won’t work. Bright colors for decorative and functional elements that frame and highlight architectural features and transitions, both inside and outside the home, can be okay. That means baseboards, crown molding and window and door casings.