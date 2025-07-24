Rayse, a real estate transparency platform established in 2024, has announced that The Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (realMLS) will be offering the platform as a complimentary benefit for all of its customers. Starting today, all realMLS agents have access to the full version of Rayse at no cost, directly through their realMLS customer dashboard or via rayse.com/realmls. This announcement confirms realMLS’s commitment to supplying its agents with tools that communicate value, build trust, and meet today’s consumer expectations, Rayse said.

The announcement comes a week after Rayse introduced its new seller-side experience, expanding beyond its buyer-focused offering. These tools provide agents with a way to showcase their behind-the-scenes work, while offering clients real-time visibility into the transaction, which, according to Rayse, is a value-add in a market still adapting to the industry-wide changes following the 2024 antitrust commission lawsuits.

“Rayse helps agents show the story behind the sale. We’re proud to be one of the first MLSs in the country offering this platform to all realMLS customers,” said Nicole Jensen, CEO of realMLS. “Our agents work incredibly hard for their clients. Rayse helps them demonstrate that effort in a way that builds trust and reinforces their value—something our MLS customers need now more than ever.”

Rayse’s research shows that:

46% of consumers believe their agent spends fewer than 15 hours on a purchase, when the actual average is 87 hours.

96% of consumers want a tool that gives them real-time updates on their agent’s efforts.

64% say they’d be willing to pay their agent more if that transparency was delivered.

“We built Rayse to help agents thrive in a world where transparency and value demonstration are no longer optional,” said James Dwiggins, CEO of Rayse. “We’re thrilled to partner with realMLS to bring this vision to life for their members. This is about protecting the profession and reshaping consumer trust—one transaction at a time.”

Rayse has additionally announced that any realMLS customer using the platform before October 31, 2025 will be entered into a raffle to win four free Jacksonville Jaguars tickets.

Rayse continues to gain adoption from MLSs, brokerages, and teams in the U.S. that see transparency and agent storytelling as essential in the post-commission lawsuit era, the company stated.

