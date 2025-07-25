As real estate business models continue to evolve, building your business by providing more robust customer value takes a collaborative and forward-thinking approach.

As real estate professionals work to meet the needs of buyers and sellers embarking on the most important transaction of their life, Stellar MLS is doubling down in its commitment to arm its customers with an array of tools and insights.

Leading the way in market innovation

Consistently innovating to provide products that revolutionize real estate, Stellar MLS does not simply deliver information; it drills down to deliver insights, offering the most effective tools to help customers save time and increase efficiency.

Products like TransactionDesk simplify day-to-day routines, reducing stress and freeing up valuable time for agents and brokers to focus on their customers and clients. Tools such as this are deeply embedded in our ecosystem to give brokers and agents a streamlined, secure and compliant way to manage every stage of every transaction.

Helping brokers guide agents to success

One of Stellar MLS’ Always Principles is that we succeed when brokers do. Rayse—one of our newest products—helps brokers empower their agents with features like Buyer Presentation, turning initial consultations into structured, high-impact experiences while outlining the agent’s role and value at each stage. At the same time, Client Portal tools provide comparisons and tour feedback, helping buyers stay informed without feeling overwhelmed.

Agents can also leverage Realist—a public records database that provides property and ownership data, market information, street and aerial maps, and market trends. This layered, behind-the-scenes data allows agents to give their customers a full picture, whether they’re evaluating a listing price or researching market opportunities.

Providing trend analysis and local insights

The Stellar Market Meter, our quarterly statistics report, provides an in-depth analysis of critical trends and developments in our coverage area and beyond—and an invaluable aid to busy agents. Economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg provides expert commentary and data-driven insights designed to assist in making informed decisions, anticipating future trends and understanding the market’s evolving landscape.

Further, Stellar’s Matrix tool lets agents and brokers filter listings by specific criteria such as subdivisions, green fields and water views. This enhanced search experience empowers real estate professionals to build deeper connections with consumers, because it’s not just about finding a property, it’s about helping people discover the place they truly belong.

A pathway to prosperity

Stellar MLS is dedicated to being the Multiple Listing Service for real estate professionals who value clarity, stability and support. Our mantra, “We’re for You,” is at the core of our brand promise and our mission—the same promise of better, more local and more valuable insights that top agents deliver daily to their clients. That’s why we continue to invest in the resources that fuel your business by transforming complex market data into clear, usable insights.

Join us in the mission to focus on what’s next and take your business to the next level by maximizing your value to your customers.

