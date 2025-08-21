The U.S. housing market is stabilizing, and Brian Buffini—chairman and founder of Buffini & Company—says agents need to pay attention. Kicking off his latest Bold Predictions Mid-Year Update, he called out the pervasive anxiety in the industry. “People are doomscrolling,” he said, referring to the habit of letting news and social media create unnecessary fear. “You can hear one anecdotal story and suddenly think the market is in trouble, but the data doesn’t support it.”

Buffini quickly put the current market into perspective, taking the audience back to 2019—a year he repeatedly referenced as a benchmark for “normal” conditions. “We’re back to the same inventory level as 2019,” he stated emphatically. “COVID is over. It’s time to get back to work.”

With stability returning, the opportunity to grow a business is also back, but only for those who remain informed, strategic and proactive.

He stressed that real estate is inherently local. “In the areas that were the hottest, that’s where it’s absolutely a buyer’s market,” he explained. Neutral markets are scattered, while strong seller’s markets remain in select pockets. “All real estate is local. It feels this way, and it is this way,” he added, urging agents to understand the nuances of their individual markets.

Buffini also shared data on sales trends and days on market, reminding attendees that perception often differs from reality. “You can feel great and the markets don’t show it, and you can feel terrible and the data doesn’t show it,” he said. Overall, key indicators—days on market, inventory levels and average prices—have plateaued, bringing the market back to 2019 levels.

He noted that while 2022 and 2023 felt exceptional due to fast-moving transactions and historically low rates, today’s market calls for a return to fundamentals.

“This is the most important statistic I’m going to give you,” he said, highlighting the need for more effort and strategy. “You’ve got to do more calls, more notes, more lead generation. You have to work harder to grow your business in today’s market.”

Looking ahead, Buffini offered several predictions for 2025. He expects interest rates to gradually stabilize, with modest cuts likely, creating renewed opportunities for first-time buyers. He also anticipates a continued shift toward hyper-local expertise, with agents who can combine data-driven insights with personalized service gaining the most traction.

“Those who leverage local knowledge, focus on relationship-building and stay ahead of the market trends will be the ones to thrive,” said Buffini.

Michael Thorne, real estate marketing and AI enthusiast, brought his expertise on AI to the conversation, showing how agents can adapt to technological changes. “There are two types of people: adopters who leap forward and adapters who change when it’s too painful not to,” he explained. “Even those struggling with AI today are ahead of 99% of our industry.”

Thorne emphasized a critical distinction in how AI should be used. “Stop treating AI like a tool and start treating it like your best colleague.” He compared AI to a seasoned real estate professional who brings experience, relationships and market insights to every conversation.

“When people approach AI like a mere tool, it’s transactional and surface level. Teaming up with it is different—it iterates with you, challenges your assumptions and turns knowledge into a competitive advantage.”

He also highlighted how the 80/20 principle applies to modern real estate: “20% of your activities produce 80% of your results. Contact, care and community—the human elements—are high value and high touch. That’s what AI shouldn’t replace,” he said. Instead, AI can handle repetitive tasks, freeing agents to spend more time on the activities that truly move their business forward.

Thorne also stressed the importance of content creation, and how forward-facing content such as social media, emails and blogs, needs that human element. “If this content is not in your voice, you create disconnect,” he said. “Our training shows agents how to establish an authentic voice using AI, so everything they produce builds know, like and trust.”

Highlighting practical applications agents can implement immediately, such as generating Instagram scripts or summarizing complex documents in seconds, he showed how agents can reclaim hours each day for client interactions and lead generation.

Both Buffini and Thorne offered a clear message for agents navigating today’s market: success comes from a combination of informed strategy and smart adoption of technology. By understanding local market dynamics, staying proactive and leveraging AI to handle repetitive tasks, agents can focus on the high-value, human elements of their business—building relationships, serving clients and growing their sphere.