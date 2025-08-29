The September issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at how HomeSmart broke into the industry and grew to success, and how the company plans to continue that trend in the years to come. In addition, we take a look at this month’s edition of Great Spaces, the recruiting wars amongst brokerages and how economic anxiety is affecting the industry.

On the Cover

25 Years of Giving 100% to Agents

HomeSmart looks to the future, continuing to make waves with its 100% model that rocked the industry in the 2000s

In 2000, HomeSmart entered the real estate space with a clear and compelling mission: to give agents more control, more transparency and more efficiency in their day-to-day business. As an agent himself, Matt Widdows had seen firsthand just how much time and income agents lost to outdated systems and disjointed operations. He had also worked under one of the early conceptual flat-fee models in the 1990s—and saw enormous potential in evolving the idea into a more modern, tech-enabled brokerage experience. That simple idea sparked the creation of HomeSmart: What if agents could keep 100% of their commission dollars, operate from professional, well-equipped offices and have the benefit of powerful, tech-enabled tools—all without sacrificing support? It was a model that caught on quickly. In this month’s cover story, learn how HomeSmart has been modifying and perfecting its model over the last quarter century in order to continue to grow and provide agents with the tools to thrive in any market.

Highlights

Great Spaces: Wild Luxury on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

Here, take a closer look at one of Mexico’s most exclusive new offerings—a sanctuary for those seeking barefoot luxury without compromise.

Housing Recruiting Wars Intensify as Top Producers Become Harder to Poach

Industry leaders say that stability might be the best pitch to high-value agents and LOs who are staying put more often in a slow market.

‘Profound Shift’: Economic Anxiety Affecting Both Buyers and Sellers, New Regional Survey Finds

Almost 75% of agents said a buyer client gave up on their search this summer, with a huge increase in those who cited the economy or other financial issues.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!