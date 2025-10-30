The November issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including an in-depth look at one year after NAR’s practice changes went into place, how commissions have shifted across the industry in RISMedia’s 2025 Contract & Commission Study. In addition, we take a look at questions from buyers you may have never heard before, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and RELO Direct’s collaboration and the story behind Real Estate Rookie of the Year Walther Vasquez Johnson.

On the Cover

Back to Business: RISMedia’s 2025 Contract & Commission Study

Commissions shifted again—who is winning, and how?

In the weeks after commission offers were removed from the MLS last year, RISMedia offered the first glimpse of how this long-contemplated policy affected your bottom line. Somewhere between the predictions of doomsayers and Pollyannas lay the truth—the new policies brought on a sharp drop in commissions immediately following the implementation of the mandated rule changes, which impacted less-experienced agents and buyer agents, in-line with expected effects. One year later though, after other sources reported what appeared to be a rebound in commission rates, RISMedia is diving into a full year of data post-settlement with its fourth annual Contract & Commission Study. In this month’s cover story, we break down the post-settlement shifts and trends affecting your compensation.

Highlights

Wait…What? Buyer Wants, Needs and Questions You May Not Have Heard Before

Agents and brokers share talking points from buyers over the last few years that they’d rarely (if ever) encountered.

Relocating a Humanoid: A New Frontier for Corporate Relocation

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and RELO Direct collaborate to deliver a highly specialized, high-touch service.

From ‘Changing Light Bulbs’ to Rookie of the Year: Walther Vasquez Johnson Finds the Path He Was Meant to Take

Johnson shares his thoughts on becoming the recipient of RISMedia’s annual award honoring new-agent success, along with advice for what it takes to make it in real estate.



Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!