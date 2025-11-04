In its first financial report since being acquired by Compass in September, Anywhere Real Estate, in a Nov. 4 Q3 earnings call, showed $1.6 billion in revenue—a 6% increase from the previous year. The company said it is focused on achieving $100 million in cost savings for 2025 and has already identified all necessary savings.

Due to the merger not having been finalized, Anywhere took no investor or media questions following the presentation. “As is typical in situations where there’s a pending merger, the company’s suspending its forward guidance, and we will no longer provide an update on how it’s tracking towards its prior guidance,” explained Anywhere Vice President Tom Hudson.

“Our proposed merger with Compass will create the premier platform where agents, franchisees and employees can thrive as we drive meaningful innovation across the real estate experience,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere’s president and CEO. He detailed how the luxury segment had positive results in the quarter.

“Our industry leading luxury businesses anchored by Sotheby’s International Realty, Corcoran and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury continue to be a strategic growth engine,” he said. “Luxury delivered 12% year-over-year volume growth in the quarter driven by a 9% increase in units and a 3% increase in price. We sold 345 homes priced $10 million or higher in Q3, a 30% increase from the prior year.”

Anywhere is also advancing its AI initiatives. The company claimed it is leveraging AI to streamline operations, improve customer service and drive growth.

“We remain focused on accelerating our aggressive AI agenda, deploying generative AI at scale across many parts of our business to drive better experiences faster and at lower costs,” said Schneider. “Since we last spoke (Q2 report), we launched an AI-powered tool that extracts and inputs listing agreements directly into our systems, reducing the time it takes agents to enter a new listing from 10 to 15 minutes to under 60 seconds.

“This not only saves time, but also optimizes workflows, allowing agents to focus more on serving their clients and closing deals. Building on that success, we are leveraging the same technology in our buyer agreements to streamline data entry and automate primary service lead generation.”

Q3 highlights