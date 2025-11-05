Fathom Holdings, a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title and SaaS offerings, has announced that its subsidiary, START Real Estate has begun expanding into new markets. START Real Estate is a Colorado-based firm with 70 agents and was acquired by Fathom Holdings earlier this month. Its model is focused on guiding first-time buyers through the homeownership journey through financial education and hands-on support.

“We are excited to announce the beginning of the expansion of the START team across the U.S.,” says Fathom Holdings CEO Marco Fregenal. “Our initial focus will be on Utah, Arizona and Nevada, with plans to reach more than 15 states over the next year. Expanding into these markets allows us to bring our title and settlement expertise to a broader client base and better serve homebuyers, sellers and real estate professionals nationwide. START Real Estate has a proven track record of delivering an over 70% mortgage attach rate, and we expect similar results as the program expands into new markets.”

The company says with its strong national agent network and industry-leading technology, Fathom is well-positioned to scale the START program into new and emerging markets. This expansion not only broadens access to homeownership but also unlocks new growth opportunities across Fathom’s mortgage, title and technology businesses.

“When we joined Fathom, our shared vision was to take the START program nationwide,” added co-founder of START Real Estate, Randy Bell. “With Fathom’s intelligent technology platform, extensive geographic footprint, and the strength of the Elevate program, we’re well positioned to accelerate growth and deliver our services to more communities across the country. The first-time homebuyer segment remains largely underserved, and through Fathom’s proprietary technology, we can help more families achieve the dream of homeownership.”

For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.