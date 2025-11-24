Above, Tanner Helm

Tanner Helm

Corporate Team Leader

Helm Group Real Estate powered by Jason Mitchell Group

Boise, Idaho

https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com

Region served: Treasure Valley/Greater Boise

Years in real estate: 8

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 7

Favorite way to decompress and recharge: I start every day with a workout to clear my head and set my focus, but at night, I’m almost always with my kids at their sports. Watching them work hard and achieve their goals is the best way to decompress.

What led to your decision to join The Jason Mitchell Group (JMG), and what has the journey been like so far?

I’ve been in the industry for about 13 years, first in title and escrow, then running a marketing agency for real estate agents. I’d worked with nearly every brokerage in some capacity, so when JMG reached out, I knew immediately they were different. Their B2B model and the sheer amount of value they provide agents felt unique in today’s market. It was the first brokerage in a long time where I thought, this really makes sense.

What strategies have been most effective as far as scaling while maintaining consistent client service?

Adaptation and technology are key. With our partners, we have a steady flow of business, but our systems make sure those referrals are handled efficiently and with a high level of client care. Culture is just as important. Even though we’re cloud-based across 42 states, there’s constant collaboration and coaching. On any given day, an agent can connect with top producers around the country to share best practices and problem-solve together. That collaboration keeps client service consistent while we continue to grow.

How do you approach training and mentorship to ensure agents build sustainable careers?

The accessibility of coaching is huge. Almost every day there’s a call with top producers—people selling 80 to 100 homes a year—who walk through real, detailed strategies on buyer consultations, listing appointments and closing techniques. On top of that, performance reports keep everyone accountable and motivated. I encourage my team to lean into that access: ask questions, collaborate with high performers nationwide and then work locally to apply those lessons.

With shifting market dynamics, what strategies ensure JMG remains resilient and competitive?

There’s a lot of noise in the industry—rates, consolidation and speculation. My focus is filtering what really matters and making sure my team and clients are getting accurate information. Jason Mitchell—our founder and CEO—does weekly calls and updates, which helps cut through the chatter. At the end of the day, homes sell 365 days a year. The key is staying informed, serving clients well and seeking out the people who are motivated to move regardless of the market cycle.

What role does technology play in your brokerage strategy?

We’ve invested heavily in AI, but not to replace people. The goal is to enhance connection and communication. For example, our AI systems nurture client referrals for months, even a year, until they’re ready—then hand them back as live transfers. It’s about creating more opportunities without losing the human touch. Technology should drive deeper relationships, not replace them.

What differentiators do you emphasize to attract and retain top-producing agents?

The agents who thrive here are already strong producers who want to take their business to the next level. They see the value in our partnerships, our tech and our B2B model. Retention comes from results: good business is rewarded here. When you’re a strong partner and you close deals, opportunities in your market expand. There’s no ceiling at JMG—agents have the tools, resources and infrastructure to build as big as they want.

For more information, please visit https://thejasonmitchellgroup.com.