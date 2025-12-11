Homeownership remains a priority for many Americans despite housing market fluctuations this year. A recent consumer survey conducted by REMAX highlights how market conditions and lifestyle preferences are shaping homebuyers’ plans.

While affordability remains a key concern, buyers are also prioritizing neighborhood safety, social connection and access to lifestyle-enhancing amenities. These preferences underscore that buyers want homes and neighborhoods that support both their everyday lifestyle and long-term financial goals.

“Today’s buyers aren’t just looking for a house, they’re looking for a sense of community,” says Chris Lim, REMAX chief growth officer. “It’s clear that lifestyle and connection are just as important as the property itself. It’s the job of real estate professionals to help prospective buyers find homes and neighborhoods that meet their financial needs while also supporting the way they want to live.”

Key survey findings, derived from 1,000 respondents hoping to buy a home, include:

88% say they are “very” or “somewhat likely” to purchase a home in 2026.

71% report that current market conditions have caused delays in their home-buying timeline.

78% say more affordable home prices would prompt them to buy within the next six months or less.

78% of older respondents, aged 60-65, say the availability of affordable homes is most important when selecting a neighborhood.

58% say the second most important motivator is lower mortgage rates.

Less than 10% said interest rates between 5%-6% would speed up purchasing plans.

In an interview with RISMedia, Lim admitted that the survey results were not surprising.

“The survey reveals what we’ve been seeing in this current cycle, and I think buying a home has always been part of the American Dream,” he says. “It’s part of our ethos, part of a culture. Ownership is a big step for many people, and now more than ever they’re really plugging into a community.”

Amenities worth the premium

Homebuyers are willing to invest more in neighborhoods that offer lifestyle-enhancing amenities, according to the survey. Gen Z and millennials are driving demand for spaces that foster connection and convenience, with 60% indicating they would pay a premium for shared community amenities, like pools and gyms.

Among these, 76% are willing to pay 5% or more of the home’s price for such amenities.

Gen Z (71%) and millennials (67%) are most willing to pay for shared community amenities compared to Gen X (46%) and baby boomers (44%), indicating a greater

desire for creating community ties for younger generations. The most important amenities include grocery stores/shopping, restaurants/cafes and parks, outdoor spaces and community gardens.

Lim explains why there is a difference in the current generation of buyers compared to what older buyers might have wanted.

“With square footage getting smaller, people are concerned about what’s in the immediacy of where they live,” he says. “Walkability, being able to walk to parks and coffee shops and restaurants, is very much part of a younger generation’s culture and ethos. So we’re seeing people moving. We saw people move from cities to suburban areas. While they’re not living in the city anymore, they’re looking for a city-like experience where they can walk dogs and walk to restaurants. Walkability becomes really, really important.”

Beyond amenities, buyers—especially Gen Z and millennials—are focused on building a sense of community in their future neighborhood. A strong neighborhood vibe and future development potential are now seen as key contributors to purchasing decisions.

51% of respondents are looking to buy a home in a suburb (outside the city center), while 32% are looking within the city (urban area).

71% of respondents are willing to pay more for a neighborhood known for strong community engagement and friendly neighbors.

74% of men are willing to pay more for a neighborhood known for strong community engagement and friendly neighbors compared to 66% of women.

53% of respondents say future neighborhood development, such as new housing, retail or transit improvements, is “very important” to their decision, citing its impact on property value and livability.

Lim noted how agents can use the information when working with clients both buying and selling homes.

“Armed with this information, they can help those on both the buy-side and the sell-side really understand where things are trending, what’s happening in the marketplace, and it becomes an education piece,” he says. “When agents are helping sellers, understanding what the amenities are that buyers are looking for helps them prepare the home for market. And then the same on the buy-side.

“Agents can guide them, saying, ‘Here’s a neighborhood map. There’s a park here, here are some restaurants, here’s a veterinarian and the post office.’ They can show them all the amenities in the community.”