Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

The yearly rewind made popular by Spotify Wrapped is becoming more and more common, so now is the perfect time to hop on the trend. Take advantage of the hype and run your own real estate wrapped on your socials to highlight your 2025 wins.

Connect with your followers—aka your past and potential new clients—through a celebration of all you did in 2025 to showcase your talent, trustworthiness and commitment as an agent.

Here are some of the ways to highlight your 2025 in your real estate wrapped:

Clients of the year

The clients definitely come first, as they are the foundation of real estate. Showing appreciation for the clients you worked with throughout the year is not only a great way to keep in touch with them, it also shows your commitment and care to potential new clients. Both groups see that you always think back on those you;ve worked with, remembering and celebrating them, which demonstrates that you truly care about the people you represent during the biggest transactions of their lives.

You can post a reel compilation or a carousel of photos, or any format you like to highlight the buyers you helped secure a home and the sellers you helped move along. You can also highlight any investor clients you have buying more homes for their portfolios, and even rental clients you helped find an apartment. Just share a little of each client’s story and how their experience with you was. Any way to show your commitment to those who chose you!

Your top sales

The numbers don’t lie, and your numbers are always something to highlight. Even through years of market challenges, helping people buy and sell homes at prices that satisfy them is always a win.

You can highlight your best sales for sellers, the homes you were able to sell for your clients at the price they wanted. Throwing in some high price, luxury sales doesn’t hurt to show-off a bit, but don’t forget some of the more median sales too for people just looking to sell their middle of the lane homes!

You can also highlight your best negotiations for buyers to get a good price within their range, showing your commitment to helping a buyer get what they want.

If you want to highlight a couple more numbers, you can give some of your shortest days on the market for sellers, your quickest closings for buyers, and more!

Event roundup

A lot of marketing in real estate is running events, so why not celebrate all the work you put in for your 2025 events.

Share a recap of your events throughout the year, ranging anywhere from educational, community service, volunteering, parties, sponsorships and more. Just share a little about the planning and preparation, and how everything turned out when you finally held the event. You can also use this as a jumping off point for follower engagement, asking people to reach out and share their experiences at your events and what events they’d like to see more of in 2026!

Highlighting your event work is a great way to showcase your involvement as a community member, building trust and showing that you care and give back to clients and your local area.