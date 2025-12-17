Above: David Mussari.

David Mussari

Broker/Owner/Managing Partner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty

Mason, Ohio

https://www.bhhspro.com

Region served: Ohio and surrounding border markets

Years in real estate: 30

Number of offices: 40

Number of agents: 700

Most effective recruiting pitch: “We have our business, and you have your business.” Agents come here and stay because we’re their true broker partner.

Most creative or successful marketing campaign you’ve run: An agent-facing campaign called #YouBeforeUs that graduated to the client level, providing a way to define these important relationships we need to make to build our brokerage.

Best time-management tip: Start with a surgical evaluation of how you spend your time. Agents tend to do things to achieve short-term gain, but they need to look at the long game of building success by managing their time as efficiently and effectively as possible.

You pride yourself on working behind the scenes. How have you applied that most recently for the good of the firm?

My role is to lower noise, protect and grow our brand and reputation and keep our agents focused on clients. That has meant leading our response to the buyer agency changes by creating strategies and contract language with our leadership team, and pairing that with clear client communications and disciplined training so that our agents and staff could navigate the shift with professionalism and clarity. I also invested in selective mentoring and added key professionals in a few markets to strengthen both our culture and our company.

How are you approaching working with the new Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices leadership team?

I approach my work on the brand committees with a simple goal: to strengthen the entire network. I try to bring balanced input that reflects our brokerage’s day-to-day realities while supporting the objectives of the wider network so decisions work across every market size and ownership structure. A core priority is to help us leverage what already makes our network strong, including trust in the brand, the depth and talent of our local agents and leadership and the scale of our referral and training platforms. By aligning those strengths with clear standards and practical execution, we will lead our industry through an uncertain future.

How is your company building an ecosystem for clients and agents utilizing IT and other tech tools?

We’re building an ecosystem that delivers lasting value to clients and meaningful efficiency for agents by aligning people, process and technology. On the homeowner side, we have partnered with Trusted Only to provide a vetted service network with clear standards, accountability and simple scheduling. We’re also exploring new digital platforms so clients can organize documents, track maintenance, preserve service history and view practical insights on equity, market position and resale readiness. The aim is to enhance the human side of real estate, extend the relationship well beyond the closing table and give agents more time for service, strategy and relationships.

Tell us a little bit about your company’s Barbara Babcock Good Neighbor Award.

Our Good Neighbor work is, first and foremost, a celebration of our agents and the core values they live. We named the award for Barbara Babcock to honor her example of quiet service and steady leadership, and it recognizes contributions in three arenas: the community, our brokerage and the broader industry. We’re fortunate to work with professionals who are guided by the belief that nothing is more important than the big picture and our responsibility to it. This award has become a defining part of our culture, reminding us who we are and inspiring others to step up and raise the bar for the benefit of everyone.

