Keller Williams Realty, LLC has named Patrick Ferry to a senior advisory and coaching role within KW Maps Coaching, the company’s training and coaching division. Ferry will serve as a senior advisor in digital marketing and as a full-time coach providing one-on-one and group coaching to Keller Williams-affiliated agents, teams and market centers, according to a release.

Effective immediately, Ferry will help guide coaching and training initiatives focused on online brand development and the use of artificial intelligence in real estate business models.

“We’re proud to welcome Patrick home to Keller Williams, where he will help agents grow, compete, and lead in a digital-first world,” said Cody Gibson, vice president of KW MAPS Coaching.

Gibson explains that Ferry brings a combination of operational experience and digital expertise to the role. “He’s one of the very few who understands both how to build a real estate business and how agents win with digital media and can coach it at the highest level,” he says.

In 2026, Ferry is scheduled to present at Keller Williams’ Family Reunion, the company’s annual training conference, which will take place in February in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also expected to participate alongside Gary Keller, executive chairman and co-founder of Keller Williams, in monthly mastermind groups for affiliated agents and real estate teams.

“Gary and KW have always focused on the next version of the agent, not just the next transaction,” says Ferry.

As part of his work with KW MAPS Coaching, Ferry said his focus will be on helping agents develop long-term business assets. “We will teach agents to build assets; specifically, three million-dollar assets that compound over time: a productive database, a geographic area they own and a digital marketing machine that works while they sleep,” he says.

“When those assets are running, people start referring you and algorithms start recommending you,” Ferry adds. “That’s not hustle. That’s architecture. That’s the KW way.”

In 2025, Ferry’s active coaching roster of more than 65 agents and teams generated more than $1.3 billion in sales volume, according to the company. His clients range from solo practitioners to large real estate teams.

Ferry has worked in real estate coaching for more than two decades. He is the youngest son of Mike Ferry, founder of modern real estate coaching, and has developed his own approach by combining traditional sales principles with digital marketing, artificial intelligence and business systems.

He is the creator of the AIM³ Framework—Architect, Implement, Maximize to $3 Million in GCI—which focuses on building scalable real estate businesses through repeatable systems and referral-based growth.

“When your past clients, sphere, and professional network all refer you,” Ferry says, “and Google, YouTube, ChatGPT and AI assistants recommend you, you become untouchable in your market.”

“KW is the only organization with the vision, scale, and infrastructure to build that kind of agent by the tens of thousands,” he adds.

For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.