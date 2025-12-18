Portal giant Zillow largely receives listings from MLSs via internet data exchange (IDX) feeds, but at least in one major metro, that feed may soon see some disruptions. This year, Zillow has been in dispute with the Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) MLS, covering Chicago and surrounding areas and which boasts over 48,000 subscribers.

Now, per new media reports, an email supposedly sent by MRED to its subscribers on Saturday, December 13 claimed that Zillow has said there may be disruptions to Zillow listings pulled from MRED starting in January. MRED added in this email that a common reason for such disruptions is due to uncorrected policy violations, and that it was not aware of Zillow informing brokers of any such disruptions.

At the same time, according to a document obtained by RISMedia, MRED is in the process of making changes (taking effect in January) related to display permissions, which are intended to “enable its brokers and sellers to have more control over their listings and how they’re displayed online.” Per the document, MRED display permissions will include new fields such as whether the listing is permitted to be displayed on an IDX or VOW website, as well as whether specific features of a listing such as an automated value model (AVM) or even the property’s address would be displayed.

Two new fields would allow MRED members to prevent display of price history and days on market through IDX feeds.

MRED did not respond to multiple requests for comment on any planned changes and the dispute with Zillow. Zillow previously told RISMedia that it had delayed enforcement of its new rules in regard to MRED’s private listings as the two entities negotiated.

The basis of the Zillow/MRED dispute is restrictions on private listings, i.e., listings shared within the MLS but not necessarily outside of it. Under Zillow’s newly enacted rules, listings marketed to some buyers but not others are banned from the portal. For about a decade, MRED has maintained its own private listing network, the largest of its kind maintained by an MLS. (Zillow is currently embroiled in litigation with Compass, another supporter of private listings, over the new rules).

The debate has seen back and forth between Zillow and MRED without resolution yet. In a letter sent by MRED CEO Rebecca Jensen to the MLS’ subscribers in November, Jensen defended the private listing network, arguing it affords privacy to sellers making an “emotional” decision (e.g., selling after the loss of a spouse) and decried attempts at a “one-size-fits-all” model.

On November 20, 2025, Zillow published a study of MRED data arguing that private listings have increased housing segregation in the Chicago metro area. MRED subsequently hit back at these findings, affirming a commitment to Fair Housing principles and arguing Zillow was employing (as described in leaked Zillow strategy documents) “hardline tactics to keep ALL listings in IDX, on Zillow.”

Following an RISMedia press inquiry, Zillow forwarded several articles focused on promoting the value of the MLS.