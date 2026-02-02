Above, Tammie Kennedy



IVRE (Iron Valley Real Estate) has announced the addition of Tammie Kennedy as Franchise Business Consultant, further strengthening the company’s commitment to supporting franchise owners with proven, big-brokerage expertise.

Kennedy brings more than 15 years of franchise consulting experience, having worked with franchise owners across multiple industries, including real estate, where she supported operational excellence, performance optimization and long-term growth strategies. Her appointment reflects IVRE’s continued focus on investing in seasoned professionals who have successfully guided businesses at scale, the company said.

“Growth happens when people work together with purpose,” said Kennedy.

Strategic context

As IVRE expands its national footprint, investing in seasoned leaders from established brokerage and franchise environments remains a strategic priority, a release noted. Kennedy’s experience aligns with IVRE’s mission to provide hands-on support, operational clarity, and trusted guidance to franchise owners navigating growth in competitive markets.

“As IVRE continues to grow, we remain deeply focused on elevating the franchise owner experience,” said Lisa Loser, chief operating officer at IVRE. “Bringing on exceptional talent like Tammie strengthens our ability to support owners at the local level, drive operational consistency, and help our franchises perform at their highest potential.”

Professional background

Kennedy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Kent State University, which has shaped her leadership style and approach to strategic planning and problem-solving, the company stated. Known for building strong professional relationships, she brings a solutions-focused mindset grounded in trust, accountability, and clear communication.

For more information, visit http://www.IVREFRANCHISE.com/.