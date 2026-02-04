Denver’s Sandoval Team joins Nashville’s REMAX Advantage

Nashville’s REMAX Advantage has expanded its national footprint with the addition of The Sandoval Team, a high-producing real estate team based in Denver and formerly affiliated with Compass. This move marks the newest addition to the “Don’t Sell Without the Intel” movement, powered by the nationally recognized Ashton Real Estate Group of REMAX Advantage.

Led by husband-and-wife team founders Michael and Ashley Sandoval, The Sandoval Team brings six agents with a proven record of consistent production, achieving nearly $50 million in sales last year. Known for service-driven growth, disciplined lead conversion and agent development, the team leverages a strategic Realtor.com® partnership, strong follow-up systems and a scalable team model to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

“Michael and Ashley Sandoval are exactly the kind of leaders we want to grow with,” said Debra Beagle, CEO/broker and co-owner of The Ashton Real Estate Group. “They are thoughtful, disciplined and committed to building people as much as they are to production. Their decision to partner with us speaks volumes about the power of alignment. We’re thrilled to support the next chapter of their growth.”

Founder sells luxury Chase International brokerage

After nearly 40 years building Chase International into a successful regional luxury real estate brokerage, founder Shari Chase has sold the company to Susan Lowe and Georgia Chase, who have helped lead the organization since its 1986 inception. Shari Chase will remain actively involved as founder and chair emeritus, providing strategic guidance and continuity.

“Chase International began as a vision I carried long before it became a company, a belief that business could be built on humanity, courage and trust,” said founder Shari Chase. “What we have created together is far more than an organization. It is a living legacy, and I am deeply proud of what it has become and how it will continue forward.”

“What began as a dream has grown into a firm known for integrity, market leadership and a heart-centered culture, with a strong presence throughout Northern California, Nevada and beyond,” said Sue Lowe. “It is as much as a company as it is a family where people are seen, valued and empowered and where extraordinary things unfold. Georgia Chase and I are honored to continue Shari’s legacy.”

According to Lowe, the firm will continue to operate as an independent brokerage “preserving local leadership, faster decision-making and its longstanding commitment to personalized service, community involvement and agent-focused leadership” as many regional firms are absorbed by national brands.

Steve Jasinski returns to Baird & Warner to lead team in Chicago suburbs

Baird & Warner, Chicagoland’s largest independent and locally owned real estate brokerage, announced that Steve Jasinski has returned to the firm after five years with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Jasinski will lead the Jasinski Home Team out of Baird & Warner’s La Grange office, with a strategic focus on Chicago’s near west suburbs as well as the greater Chicagoland area.

With deep local knowledge and national relocation experience, Jasinski and his team’s return reflects a broader trend Baird & Warner has seen among a series of high-performing agents joining the firm, citing its independence, responsive local leadership and significant investment in technology for influencing their move.

“For me, it was Baird & Warner’s merger with Dream Town that really put things in motion,” said Jasinski. “With Compass buying @properties and Anywhere Real Estate, someone has to stand up to the 600-pound gorilla in the room, and I’m glad it’s an independent firm with local leadership.”

Jasinski pointed to the firm’s tangible investments in agent support tools and infrastructure as another decisive factor in his move. “Baird & Warner has come a long way from where it was five years ago, and the recent changes aren’t just a rebrand. There’s actual substance behind it,” he said.

BHGRE inks 10-year renewal with Carolina’s BHGRE Paracle

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announced that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle has renewed its franchise agreement for another 10 years, continuing an affiliation that has supported the company’s evolution from a startup to a leading brokerage in the Carolinas. With operations spanning Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, and Bluffton and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the company is focused on expanding its footprint and agent network in the decade ahead.

Since joining the BHGRE network in 2018 with just 32 agents, BHGRE Paracle has grown to more than 400 agents and has delivered consistent growth in both agent count and transaction activity across the Carolinas. This achievement reflects a strong coaching culture led by Tony Hanson and Lucas Mudrey, combined with a commitment to agent enablement and client service, supported by the resources of a nationally recognized brand.

“BHGRE Paracle’s success story is a powerful example of what’s possible when ambitious operators align with the BHGRE brand,” said Ginger Wilcox, president of BHGRE. “Growing into a multi-market leader underscores the value of the resources and scale the brand provides. We are proud to support their continued success across the Carolinas into the next decade.”

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty names Daniel de la Vega CEO

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, a luxury real estate brokerage along Florida’s East Coast, announced the appointment of Daniel de la Vega as CEO. Over the last 17 years, he has risen through the organization since its inception in 2008, and has played an integral role in the firm’s growth into a brokerage that generates annual sales of nearly $10 billion and manages a multi-billion dollar portfolio of the region’s most prestigious new development projects.

Founder Mayi de la Vega will serve as executive chair and maintain an active presence within the company. She will remain involved in shaping the firm’s strategic initiatives, culture and global positioning, while continuing to have a hands-on role in marquee new development projects. She will work closely with the company’s agents to help strengthen their businesses and access new avenues for growth.

“My vision for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has always been to create a company defined by integrity, excellence, and a culture where our agents can truly thrive,” said Mayi de la Vega. “Daniel has been integral to that foundation from day one. His leadership, discipline, and deep understanding of our business have shaped our growth and strengthened our culture, and there is truly no one better equipped to guide us into our next era.”

In addition to his new role as CEO, Daniel will continue serving as company president. He will oversee strategy across all brokerage, new development and commercial divisions, while executing targeted expansion regionally and into markets outside of Florida.

Sean McConnell and the McConnell Group join The Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage announced that Seattle real estate leader Sean McConnell and his team, the McConnell Group, have joined Real. The team brings 34 agents and further expands Real’s growing presence in the greater Seattle area.

Founded in 2017 by Sean and his wife, Nicolette McConnell, the team has operated as the NK Team and rebranded as the McConnell Group as part of its move to Real. Over the past eight years, the team has averaged more than $230 million in home sales annually for a total of more than 1,700 home sales valued at approximately $1.4 billion.

McConnell said the move to Real was made as part of his thoughtful evaluation of brokerage alignment for a large, brand-driven team operating at scale.

“Choosing a brokerage is a consequential decision, especially for a mega team that has worked hard to build a trusted reputation and a business designed to last,” he said. “We were intentional about finding a platform that would allow us to continue growing while maintaining ownership of our brand, our culture and our long-term vision. At Real, we’re able to continue operating under our established leadership and brand while leveraging a national platform with a strong culture, unmatched technology and agent-focused infrastructure that supports not only who we are as a team but also our next phase of growth.”