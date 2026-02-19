You can never know exactly what homebuyers and sellers are truly thinking about, especially with the industry trying to get its footing back. Of course it’s all smiles and handshakes when the homebuying or selling process begins. But when issues arise you need to make sure you’re providing precisely what they need. Here are eight potential challenges to avoid.

Poor communication and service

Lack of follow-up, failure to understand buyer needs or slow response times. It’s vital that agents keep in touch daily or almost daily even if there’s nothing new to report.

Lack of expertise

Agents failing to provide valuable insights on local markets, negotiations or financing. With AI giving clients more and more information, proving what an app cannot is crucial.

Confusion over costs

Unclear communication on commission fees, especially with changing industry rules. Agents must be transparent and explain in detail why their services are more relevant than ever to assure clients.

Pressure and incompatibility

Feeling pressured into a sale or not having a good rapport with the agent. Buyers and sellers have enough to worry about. Be the voice or reason and the one to calm the waters.

Market factors

Slow sales, high interest rates, or, paradoxically, a desire for more control in a buyer’s market. Another aspect where your experience and knowledge can counter the negativity.

Digital disintermediation

People may find homes online and feel like they don’t need a middleman. Provide the proof of how buyers and sellers actually get better deals with representation.

Outdated website

Not only are you being judged, but so is your company’s website. If it’s not state-of-the-art it can cast an ‘outdated’ shadow that many potential buyers and sellers may want to avoid.

Unimpressive social media

It’s where the world is these days. If your socials aren’t outstanding then they need work. This one’s easy to fix. Check your competitors!