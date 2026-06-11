For Danny Hernandez, real estate has never been only about closing deals—it’s about the families on the other side of them. Over 36 years in the industry, he has helped thousands of them reach the closing table, an experience that now informs how he leads Realty ONE Group’s expansion beyond U.S. borders.

As Vice President, International, Hernandez spent 2025 as a primary architect of the brand’s global growth, driving the sale of multiple regions in Mexico and awarding new master franchises in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. His focus on building “meaningful relationships” that cross borders has reinforced the company’s commitment to Latin America while creating a scalable roadmap for franchise partners across the Caribbean and beyond.

Recognized as a Trailblazer in RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers class, Hernandez caught up with RISMedia to discuss his international strategy, how he carries the company’s “Coolture” into new markets and—as the industry marks National Homeownership Month this June—what making homeownership possible has meant across a career spanning borders and generations.

Clarissa Garza: Thirty-six years in real estate is a long arc. What pulled you in originally, and what’s kept you in it this long?



Danny Hernandez: I was originally drawn to real estate because it offered the opportunity to help people achieve meaningful goals while building a business of my own.

What has kept me engaged for 36 years is the impact we have on people’s lives, such as helping families achieve generational wealth through homeownership.

CG: What’s the throughline connecting the agent you were early on and the international VP role you hold today?

DH: The common thread has always been helping people succeed.

Early in my career, I worked directly with buyers and sellers. Today, I help franchise owners and real estate professionals grow their businesses around the world.

The scale has changed, but the focus on relationships, service, and opportunity remains the same, especially using the Realty ONE Group platform to achieve such goals, it’s what we call our secret sauce, our COOLTure (Cool+ Culture).

CG: June is National Homeownership Month. After 36 years, what does homeownership mean to you beyond the transaction? Is there a particular story or moment that has stayed with you and shaped how you think about this work?

DH: Homeownership represents much more than a transaction—it represents stability, pride and the opportunity to build generational wealth.

The moments that stay with me most are seeing first-time and first-generation homebuyers receive the keys to their new home and realize they’ve created a better future for their families.

CG: Affordability and access are dominating the homeownership conversation in the U.S. right now. What barriers worry you most, and what gives you hope?

DH: Affordability, rising costs and limited inventory are significant challenges for many families today.

What gives me hope is the industry’s commitment to education, innovation and expanding access to homeownership. There are more resources and solutions available than ever before to help buyers navigate these challenges—and that is what makes Realty ONE Group stand out.

CG: As a Latino leader in this industry, how do you think about expanding homeownership access for underserved and immigrant communities, both at home and abroad?

DH: Education is key. Many families can become homeowners but lack access to information and guidance.

By providing education, resources and culturally relevant support, we can help more underserved and immigrant families achieve homeownership and create long-term financial stability.