As the market continues to shift heading into the second half of the year, with rising home prices and growing inventory shaping the landscape amid broader economic uncertainty, real estate leaders are riding the wave of momentum as they plan for the months ahead.

To gain insight into how real estate professionals are guiding their agents to success, we asked some of our 2026 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers the following question:

“What is one strategy your brokerage is focusing on to maintain momentum in today’s market?”

Here’s what they had to say:

Crusaders

Chandler Crouch

Broker

Chandler Crouch Realtors®

“For us, it comes down to our database, which really means relationships. We’ve focused on building an ‘all-weather’ strategy that holds up in any market. When relationships are built on trust, backed by consistently delivering high-quality solutions and solving clients’ problems at a high level, we stay in position to earn the opportunity to interview for the job, regardless of conditions.

Execution comes down to communication. One-to-one interactions like phone calls and handwritten notes carry the most weight. To scale that connection without losing authenticity, we lean heavily on video. That combination keeps our agents relevant, trusted and in the conversation when decisions are made.”

Futurists

Frank DeRonja Jr.

Principal Broker & Owner

Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate

“This year, we’ve focused on small group collaboration across our firm. Every two to three weeks, we bring our agents together for idea share and brainstorming sessions. Each session has a different topic, but the underlying theme is how we can use technology to support the fundamentals of success.

Because we have a collegial culture within our firm, our agents are comfortable sharing what is working. This creates a level of accountability as well as momentum for their businesses. Each session provides feedback for our staff, allowing us to tailor upcoming sessions and programs to address the immediate needs and challenges our agents are facing.”

Influencers

Chris Fox

Broker/Owner

F.C. Tucker Kentuckiana & F.C. Tucker Bluegrass

“I’ve spent this year doubling down on what actually drives results in a shifting market: disciplined lead generation, strong conversion systems and consistent execution. When the market gets noisy, average agents slow down. Our agents lean in. We’ve built a culture around daily conversations, intentional follow-up and using the right technology to stay relevant and top of mind.

Our agents are leveraging AI, targeted digital marketing and database reactivation strategies to uncover business that’s already within reach. We’re investing heavily in education, sharpening their skills in pricing, negotiation and positioning so they can win in competitive situations. When you combine proven fundamentals with modern strategy and high-level coaching, you create momentum and separate from the pack.”

Trailblazers

Dean deTonnancourt

Broker/Owner & CEO

REMAX Revolution

“Earlier this year, we made a very intentional move to strengthen what matters most: our agents. For us, that meant aligning with the REMAX network, not only for the name, but for what it delivers: a global platform, enhanced tools, stronger marketing and a more efficient experience for both agents and their clients.

In today’s market, success isn’t about speed—it’s about skill. We’ve spent a lot of time focusing our training on contract contingency negotiation and delivering value proposition conversations with clarity and confidence. When you combine the right platform with the right skillset, agents are in a position to win—regardless of market conditions.”

Check out RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers here.

RISMedia’s 2026 Newsmakers is sponsored by:

American Home Shield

FIJI

RPR