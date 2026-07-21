Want as many potential buyers as possible for a home with a pool? Shannon Murree, with REMAX Hallmark Chay Realty Brokerage in Barrie, Ontario, has some next-level advice. Schedule as many showings as possible on a scorching-hot day. And all the better if clients show up with kids, who can be very persuasive.

“I generally find pools are 50/50; buyers either love them or want nothing to do with them,” she says. “During a heat wave, though, a pool can suddenly look a lot more appealing.”

Murree does, though, put the caution brakes on those who may instantly go from zero interest for a home with a pool to where do we sign?

“I advise them to look beyond the lifestyle moment and consider the age of the liner, pump, heater, fencing, safety, maintenance, insurance, seasonal costs and whether it truly fits how they live.”

Many parts of the U.S. have encountered bouts of extreme heat recently, unfortunately during the prime selling season. But agents tell RISMedia that there are some ways to counter sky-high temperatures, and that the ultra-serious buyers won’t sweat (figurative) having to traipse property to property while building up a sweat (literally).

“Agents and buyers on a mission are a hearty bunch; nothing gets in our way,” says Pam Rosser Thistle, with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, Realtors® in Philadelphia. “A little heat? No problem. We often venture out on foot for many miles because it’s the best way to get to know the neighborhoods. My most incredible touring adventure was 10 miles walking with a repeat buyer who was 80 years old. I told her she broke my record.”

Jeffrey Decatur, with REMAX Capital in upstate New York, reports that buyers don’t tend to be persuaded too much by heat unless it is over 100 degrees. Then some buyers will sometimes wait for the heat to break.

“Typically, if I have a seller client and it is unbearably hot, I tell them to turn down the air conditioning as low as it will go,” he says. “There is nothing more refreshing than walking into a freezing cold house when the heat and humidity are sky-high. Buyers in the summer will always check the central air. If it is not on or set to high, buyers assume it doesn’t work, doesn’t work properly or needs replacement. That’s why I always advise sellers to crank it.

“I have had sellers say they don’t like it that cold. I have told them, ‘Good, you’re not buying your house. When you get home, open a window.’”

Donna Deaton, with REMAX Victory + Affiliates in Cincinnati, Ohio, notes that during a heatwave, buyers often shift their schedules to earlier in the morning or later in the evening when it’s more comfortable, adding that open houses in the middle of a hot afternoon may see lighter traffic, but motivated buyers still make time to see the right home.

“Extreme temperatures make buyers pay much closer attention to a home’s mechanical systems,” she says. “On a 95-degree day, buyers immediately notice whether the air conditioning is keeping the home comfortable. The system becomes much more than a line item on a disclosure. Buyers experience them firsthand, and that can either reinforce confidence in the home or raise questions.

“Weather also has a way of highlighting a home’s strengths and weaknesses. Extreme heat can expose poor insulation or rooms that don’t cool evenly. In many ways, buyers get to see how the home performs under real-world conditions, which can actually be valuable.

“Hot weather may change the timing of showings, but it doesn’t change the demand for homes,” she concludes. “Buyers who are actively looking are still looking. They simply adjust their schedules, bring a bottle of water and keep moving.”

Murree feels it is important for agents to pay attention to the temperature of rooms on each level. Does the home have central air? How old is the system? Does it cool evenly? Is the upper level comfortable, or noticeably warmer? Can this home actually stay comfortable during a heat wave? What would a buyer need to add or upgrade?

It is vital for a home to immediately feel comfortable upon entering, according to Lisa Harris, with REMAX Center in Braselton, Georgia.

“A comfortable home helps sell an emotional decision,” she says. “Right now, it feels like it’s 109 in ‘Hotlanta,’ so no amount of cookies and bottled waters can help cool off buyers. The extreme temps may not stop them, but it certainly affects their patterns. For instance, they will often reduce the number of homes to see and even spend less time at each showing. I always tell my sellers that there has to be a great reason why they’re out in the extremely hot weather, so they must be motivated, and we love motivated buyers.

“When it’s sweltering, buyers are definitely more interested in investigating air conditioning efficiency, age of systems, maintenance records, utilities records, upgrades and more. I always try to have sellers prepare this beforehand so we stand out above our competitors.”

Veronique Perrin, with Coldwell Banker Warburg in New York City, cites a buyer couple who did a round-trip on the Hampton Jitney in blistering heat to be the first to see an expired listing that was coming back to market.

“They are now enjoying their pied-a-terre on the Upper West Side,” she says. “With inventory still tight, buyers have precious little to choose from. Well-priced properties move fast, so serious buyers don’t really have the luxury of delaying showings. I know from experience that serious buyers are at it in all weather conditions.

“I currently have several active listings, and am always ready for extreme heat. I arrive early to have the A/C on and to showcase how well it cools the home. Buyers pay very close attention to those units and ask many more questions about how old they are, who is responsible for maintaining them in a co-op building, etc. I will also have fresh-squeezed lemonade at all my open houses.”

Todd Luong, with REMAX DFW Associates in Frisco, Texas, where extremely high temperatures are often the norm, posits that buyers there can be surprised that many larger homes have multiple HVAC systems to carry the load.

“Extreme heat can affect relocation buyers more than local buyers,” he says. “Someone moving from a cooler climate may have a very different reaction to Texas heat. A person from the Northeast or California may understand housing prices, taxes and job opportunities, but they may not fully understand what it feels like to live through a Dallas summer.

“During hot summers, buyers want to know the age of the HVAC equipment, how well the system cools the home, how much it costs to operate and whether it has been maintained properly. Some bigger homes here may have two or even three separate HVAC systems. I have had clients from other parts of the country who were surprised by this because they were used to homes with only one HVAC system.

“At first, multiple systems can seem intimidating. Buyers think about the cost of maintaining three separate HVAC systems instead of just one. As an agent, I explain that multiple HVAC systems are often a benefit because they allow different areas of the home to be controlled separately and can improve comfort and efficiency. However, buyers also need to understand the long-term maintenance costs. If buyers are surprised by these expenses after they fall in love with a home, they may decide to walk away.”