Broker/owners often struggle to attract talent and retain those top performers for years to come. Many brokerages aren’t doing everything they can to attract and retain the best talent. You can stand out from the competition and get the best team members by focusing on a few key priorities.

Culture

Culture is the first piece of the puzzle in becoming the most desirable brokerage to join. Culture is important because it impacts every part of the job. A strong team culture affects everything from lead generation to coworker relationships. Culture also increases productivity by increasing job satisfaction. Every company has a culture that is either intentionally or accidentally created. The best way to attract talent is through a culture of productivity, showing that you’re the business where agents work together to help each other grow and eliminate the time wasters in the office.

You’ll start attracting the type of people you’re looking for when you build a positive and supportive culture. When agents find a team with a culture that supports and recognizes them, they won’t want to leave.

A Cohesive Team

The strength of your team can make or break your chances of success. To create the strongest team dynamic, you need systems for accountability as well as the right people in the right roles. When your brokerage offers these systems and great people to help implement them, you’ll be able to form a united team. Team members will know they’ll be supported as they work toward their goals, and this type of dynamic will give your team the most competitive edge in recruiting.

Systems and culture activities like daily huddles, the Daily Success Habits Tracker, client appreciation events and even agent appreciation events ensure that your team is working together and encouraging one another in moving toward goals. For access to these tools, email me at verl@workmansuccesssystems.com and I’ll send you info on how to implement these systems to make your team stand out above all the others.

Ongoing Education and Coaching

Naturally, the best agents to have on your team are those who are motivated and goal driven. If you plan on hiring the best talent, you should expect that they’re looking for growth in their lives as well as opportunities to create wealth. Motivated real estate professionals are always looking to improve their abilities with the help of the latest tools, resources and mentors.