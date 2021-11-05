Did you meet your income and production goals so far this year? If not, you still have time to end the year on a high note if you focus on the right money-making activities.

As we get further into the last quarter of the year, the next 60 days are perfect to meet—and exceed—those lofty goals you made earlier this year.

If you’re ready to take control and run your business like a business, here are three tips to get you launched in the right direction.

1. Review your strategic plan. Check out your six-month goals and then measure your progress on your one-year goals. Update the action plans you created for those goals, see where you got off course and get right back on. If you had past client connections as one of your four pillars of income, develop a plan to connect with them in the coming weeks so that this task doesn’t get lost in other holiday distractions.

Think of ways to connect that highlight your ability to provide value. Replace self-serving communication with a personal gesture of meaning, such as a birthday card with a gift card or a donation in their name to their favorite charity. Take the opportunity to congratulate clients (past and present) on new jobs or promotions. Share a resource you’ve discovered that could help them or refer their expertise or business to a new group of prospects.

2. Hire a part-time admin and delegate activities you can’t seem to get done. Have someone with great penmanship address and stamp those birthday cards, making time for you to add a quick note and a personal signature. A client care specialist can make calls to your MVPs for upcoming save-the-date events, and update your Top 50 list with birthdays, job changes and email address updates.

The more personal the connection, the more you increase the relationship building of this group. Ensure that you’re consistent and prepared by utilizing systems prepped in advance on your calendar (or CRM) with full action plans so that your admin can step in without your direction.

3. Block at least one hour a day to work on your business. It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of interruptions, other people’s emergencies and untimely hiccups, but you are the boss of your own time and business. Make use of “do-not-disturb” time to pre-plan the month, so each day of the week is filled with dollar-productive activities. There’s no excuse for not honoring the time-proven basics of income advancement, like purposeful prospecting, nurturing your MVPs and sphere of influence, and blocking time for self-care.

While everyone else is sliding into the holiday lull, you’ll be reaping more profits as we end this year and accelerate into the next.