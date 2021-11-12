One of the most difficult things about working with online leads is the lack of personal connection. In real estate, converting leads and creating long-term client relationships is all about personal connection and adding relevant value. But when your main form of communication to a new lead is done digitally, how do you build, nurture and grow that connection?

The key to creating and strengthening connections with leads of any type—online or in-person—is to serve regardless of opportunity. This means that you provide something of value to your online leads, which is relevant, useful and engaging even if they never become a client.

When you demonstrate that you care more about serving, you’ll form more genuine connections that are likely to last, and subsequently, you’ll start earning referrals and closing more deals. As you build consistent service into your regular routine, you’ll find that people will engage with you—and new opportunities will present themselves.

It’s essential that you include your online leads in this process to open up even more opportunities to serve clients. Many people begin their home searches online, so you don’t want to miss out on all those potential leads.

You might be wondering, “What kind of service can I offer online leads when I don’t even know them?” There are tons of resources you can offer, even if you’ve never met in person. Options include local market reports, home-buying or -selling tips and advice on how to find the right agent. Additional options include keeping present homeowners informed about their home’s value and what neighboring homes have sold for.

The goal is to serve and share your “A” material regardless of whether or not they use you. We’ve seen hundreds of top agents and teams grow successful businesses by following the philosophy of service regardless of opportunity. Wherever they are in the home-buying or -selling process, position yourself to provide helpful information and guidance.

When you pay attention, every stage of the client experience opens up a different opportunity to provide service and showcase your expertise. Even those who are months out from buying or selling can find value in your knowledge and timely outreach. Let all online leads know that you’re available as a resource whenever they need it.

When you prioritize service over earning a commission, you’ll gain people’s trust and satisfaction, which is the key to profitability. Not only will this strategy build your business, but it will also make your professional life more fulfilling and your connections with people more sincere.