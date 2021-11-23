“If you add more and better value than your competitors, you will get hired and attract more clients for life.”

I will never forget Dave Johnson, my father, teaching me this while taking me out on sales calls when I was eight years old. Every single step in the client experience that he made in his successful commercial printing company was designed to intentionally add more value to the client’s experience. He went on to tell me that adding differentiating value would create clients for life. I took this fantastic advice into my real estate sales business in the 90s and it absolutely made a huge difference in my early successes in creating relationships through offering value-added client services and I still believe in adding more value to create raving clients.



So often in real estate sales, I see so many agents and teams losing buyer and seller opportunities because they fail to effectively communicate their value. Knowing your team’s unique value proposition—and even moreover, knowing how to communicate it—will result in higher conversions and more listings, sales and income. And further will result in more repeat and referral business, too.

Follow these steps to increase the effectiveness of how you communicate your team’s unique value proposition and watch your conversions increase immediately while you deliver amazing value driven solutions for your potential clients.

To quote Warren Buffett, “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”

What do your clients get from you? What type of experience do they have when working with you? Do they see actual value in the services you provide? How can you make sure that your clients know the value you bring to them? It is imperative that you show and exhibit real valuable advice, unmatched delivery of services throughout the entire buying or selling experience, and make sure you meet and exceed your clients’ expectations for quality. Write down all the amazing things you do for a buyer or seller client and know and communicate it to every client so that they know what to expect in working with you, but also so they refer everyone to you.

Communicate your team’s services as different and unique. Not all real estate companies are the same and, as importantly, no two agents are the same. Your team offers unique ways to deliver real estate services to buyers and sellers. How do you articulate your differentiating service? How do you communicate the benefits of working with your team members over someone else? It is so important to tell people why working with you or your team members will be in their best financial interest. By letting people know how you will help them achieve their real estate objectives, you will be communicating your real value. By telling a potential seller that you add value to the process by helping them save time and money on the home repairs list, and that you can assist in helping them determine what needs to be updated before they go to Home Depot or before they call their contractor, you will help them literally save them time and money and that is the essence of adding value.

Offer your exclusive home-buying guide or program. Offer a solutions-based, value-added answer to help people achieve their real estate goals. When you name your buyer program an “exclusive” homebuyer guide or program, you are saying that you have a program and that it is different and unique. What makes it exclusive? You make it exclusive because you are the only one that does what you do.

Offer your exclusive marketing plan to sell their home. It is so important to know why your team’s marketing plan is better, offers more creative methods to attract more buyers and includes a proven plan for actually finding the buyer for their home. Anyone can put a sign up and put the listing in the MLS. That is not differentiating, that is what everyone else does. How do you sell homes differently? How do you create the most valuable marketing plan and make sure the potential seller knows your program?

Offer solutions for finding your buyers their dream homes. Many clients want to move but are concerned with where they could buy in a low or lower than normal market conditions. Most agents tell their clients, “I am waiting for something to come up in the MLS.” Again, not differentiating you and zero “extra-wow” value. I coach agents to say, “I’m excited to work with you. I can find you a new home in the neighborhoods that you wish to live in.” I even tell people when they say, “Really, you can get us a home?” I say, “Yes! That’s the easy part.” This not only adds tremendous value to the home-buying experience, but it also helps build confidence in you and the home-buying and selling process for the prospective client.

By communicating your value to clients, you will radically differentiate how you deliver amazing real estate counsel and services. Show your value and people will hire you and they will love the experience (value they get) and they will refer you to everyone. Just like my father, Dave, taught me at age eight, what he said still holds true today more than ever.



Start adding more value and start increasing your conversion rate to win more clients, referrals and accelerate the results you are looking to attain.

Click here to receive our special promotion for Sherri’s Playbook™ of your first month free!

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With over 20 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.