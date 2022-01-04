It’s a new year! I’m sure we’re all feeling a particular sense of New Year’s optimism that comes around every January. We’re ready to change everything about our lives, get our businesses into shape and realize all our goals—all before the end of Q1.

It’s not for me to discourage anyone’s optimism. In fact, I think optimism is one of the great underrated success-generating traits. However, I also think we all know that many of our New Year’s goals are more akin to wishes than real plans. As I’ve discussed elsewhere, it’s important to have a vision (even if it’s a little idealistic or romantic) because it helps us to think big. But when it comes to getting things done, you need a plan that takes place in the real world.

I bring up all this talk of wishes and plans to foreground one of the more common New Year’s resolutions made by real estate agents and teams: finally getting a real estate coach. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met over the years who’ve told me that getting a coach was a top priority for them for that year.

I think it’s great that these agents are seeking to grow their business and become better real estate professionals! But very few of them are truly ready for coaching. Why?

Many real estate team leaders and agents think they are ready for coaching, because they have an idea that their coach will give them some magic key that will unlock a hidden door to success. But coaches don’t have access to secret knowledge that the rest of the world doesn’t have, and although the knowledge of their crowd is powerful, there is no exclusive information.

The power of a good coach doesn’t come from their knowledge or experience, even though they may have a wealth of each. It doesn’t come from their industry clout, even though they may be widely respected. It comes from their ability to create and apply consistent accountability.

Last week, I discussed the critical role accountability plays in leading a successful team, and that real accountability is an expression of love. Real coaching makes this principle personal, and it’s the reason so many people who want coaching aren’t ready for it. They want a one-time fix-all and are often surprised when their coach prescribes a sustained process of establishing new habits instead. Growth is hard and takes place over months and years, not days and weeks.

So, if coaching is on your 2022 wish-list, I’ll ask you: Are you sure you’re ready for coaching? Do you want one of the most rigorously rewarding experiences of your career?

There are plenty of books on Amazon that offer motivation, tips and tricks. But if you want to make 2022 your best year ever, it’s going to come down to the consistent, sustained application of proven systems and having accountability for the actions you take. Everything else is just talk.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems, a real estate consulting company that specializes in performance coaching and building highly effective teams. Contact wssm@workmansuccess.com for more information and free downloadable resources.