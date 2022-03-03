The most impactful job any brokerage leader or manager has is creating winning and thriving cultures. Winning sales teams are led by great leaders. The difference between a positive, thriving culture and a stagnate, unproductive one is in direct proportion to the leader’s energy, communication, direction and leadership of their team.

As a broker or senior manager or office sales manager, it is absolutely vital to create vibrant, productive and positive environments that your agents want to be a part of and contribute to so they can reach their goals. Adopt these methods to increase your team’s performance and culture for maximum teamwork and winning results for all.

Motivate and communicate team goals. We have to bring out the best in people. Therefore, your job is to motivate and continue to motivate sales associates every day and week. Knowing what your agent’s goals are and reminding your agents what their weekly and monthly goals are, is the best way to keep them motivated and hold them accountable in a positive way. Sharing the team’s goals is also a great way to get your entire sales team excited about the “team’s goals” and how they each can contribute to making that happen together as a team.

Recognition is free so spread it around like confetti. Recognizing your agent’s accomplishments builds confidence and success become contagious. People like to be recognized and it goes a long way. Pay attention and provide that acknowledgement or praise to show that you notice and that you are grateful for their hard work. Recognition is so easy to do if you are constantly engaged with your agents. Make a conscious effort to point out good things that people are doing to help build them up and continue to build their confidence that they can and will hit their goals each week and month.

Have weekly, invaluable sales meetings. Creating culture happens in your weekly sales meetings or it doesn’t. Plan and conduct high impactful sales meetings that your agents want to attend and get real value from. Provide education, recognition, new goals and statistics that your agents can use out in the field. Help them create more opportunities with sales skills training and create and facilitate an environment that love to be a part of. This will create more agent development and retention and provide you with amazing recruiting opportunities as well.

Over communicate for success. I can’t emphasize enough that you must communicate information multiple times via multiple methods for agents to retain the information. Between in-person, phone calls, Zoom calls, emails, sales meetings and texts, your agents will hear things differently and it is so important to present the same information in different methods, visually, vocally and via video to help them use the information to be more successful.

By creating a winning team environment of success, you will build your team’s culture. You will be helping agents by recognizing their accomplishments and achievements and you will be communicating your value both from your brokerage and you personally as their partner. All of these combined will generate a “fly-wheel” of success and higher performance, which will lead to increases in appointments, listings, sales, market share, adoption of your tools, retention and recruiting. Build great cultures where your sales associates partner with you for mutual success and they will grow their real estate businesses year after year.

For a free copy of Sherri’s Exclusive “GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy” eBook to help coach your agents to double or triple their production and income, Click here.

For more information on Strategies to Start or Grow an already successful real estate team, Sherri Johnson offers world-class, exclusive agent and teams. To speak with Sherri about how your team can double or triple production quickly, or to learn about our custom and co-branded training platform, Sherri Johnson Academy, schedule a free strategy call, click here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Sherri now offers her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session, or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.