CoreLogic, a global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, announced that MLS Offers LLC has joined its CoreLogic Alliance Network. This network is a select group of preferred third-party solutions that complement the Matrix multiple listing platform and other CoreLogic real estate solutions.

MLS Offers is a leader in offer management software, facilitating a digital offer process that simplifies communication and negotiation between real estate professionals. Using MLS Offers, listing and selling agents benefit from a streamlined workflow that captures and shares all offer terms, documents, and back-and-forth correspondence in a secure online environment.

“MLS Offers ensures agents receive all offers across all their listings in one location and in a uniform format,” said Alan Fenn, founder and CEO of MLS Offers. “This centralization and uniformity make offer review and management easy and efficient. When responding or countering offers, we provide an organized and transparent communication experience that listing and selling agents both appreciate. We’re thrilled to join the CoreLogic Alliance Network and to demonstrate the value of our solution.”

“Adding MLS Offers to the CoreLogic Alliance Network advances our mission to provide clients with a connected real estate ecosystem,” said Scott Little, executive for CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “The offer stage of the transaction is one of the most critical, but also one of the most fragmented. MLS Offers effectively standardizes and modernizes the offer process, filling an important gap in our clients’ end-to-end agent workflow.”

