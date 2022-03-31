The most successful sales-minded people on your company’s team should be your managers. If you have managers that are doing more administrative work than driving listings and sales, you should rethink their roles and either focus on driving listings or driving sales, or make some changes to your management team.

The number-one focus of every manager is to help create success for their agents. What does that look like and mean, and even more importantly, how does a sales leader impact the success of their agent’s productivity and truly assist them in increasing their listings, sales and ultimately their incomes?

Your “sales” managers should start by having a relentless focus on listings and creating a culture of “we dominate our market because we are a listing machine office.” Creating and coaching agents to become top-listing agents will help create that winning team and gain huge results every month. Here are some proven lead generation strategies that will improve agent success for listing homes and creating inventory for buyers:

Hold in-office sales events to increase appointments. Getting and keeping your agents focused on dollar-producing-activities is the first step to getting successful results. Hold call events and call days in your offices to ensure agents are scheduling the time to make their phone calls, texts, or connecting on social media. By scheduling such events, you get them onto your agents calendars and bring in more opportunities, listings, sales and income.

Drive listings and how to get them at your weekly sales meetings. If you haven’t yet, share your team and office goals for listings every month with your sales team. Get their buy-in and commitment. The team’s goal is made up of everyone’s individual contributions, and every listing adds to the team’s monthly success. Share it and report progress weekly for the month. You will see a huge increase in excitement, enthusiasm, agent productivity, and success will create more success.

Teach your agents how to add value during a listing (marketing) presentation and win. Hold training sessions on how to teach your agents to communicate their value and value proposition clearly and effectively to potential sellers. Show them how to use your brokerage’s unique tools to create more value, and they will be able to convert more listings successfully. Each of your agents needs to know what exclusive value they bring to a seller as well as what your company brings to the table that no other brokerage has or does. Doing this will result in more big wins and thriving agents.

Teach agents how to find listings from multiple available, easy sources. For over 25 years, I have been a huge advocate of creating your own listing opportunities and creating your own market. We have resources available to generate listings, but most agents either don’t think they work or are too lazy to try using them. Teach your agents ways to convert open house leads into listing appointments. Teach them how to prospect FSBOs and expired listings. We are getting huge successes from our agents selling expired listings to buyers who are losing out in multiple-offer negotiations. Encourage your agents to connect with their sphere and client databases, and offer a free equity evaluation of their homes. There are opportunities all around us every day, if we are looking for them. Find them, uncover them and create value and help your agents be ridiculously successful!

Listings are always the key to a successful real estate business for any agent. Teach your agents how to be the very best lead generator of new listings. Their primary focus to find listing opportunities every week and convert them into actual listings with yard signs. When we focus on the list side, everything else happens.

These are just a few of Johnson’s proven and exclusive leadership strategies that produce amazing results for quickly. For more information about her exclusive turnkey broker-solutions, online and group coaching programs and a demo of their exclusive, co-branded and customizable learning management system, Sherri Johnson Academy, schedule a free strategy call, click here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker, and executive, Sherri now offers her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Sherri has also been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session, or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.