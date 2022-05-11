A rain garden, or bioretention cell, is an area that sits lower than the rest of a property. A depressed area collects rainwater so it can soak into the ground instead of causing problems elsewhere. If your yard has poor drainage and you have had issues with runoff, creating a rain garden can be an effective solution.

How a Rain Garden Works

Pipes and swales can be used to direct water into a rain garden. The low-lying area is filled with permeable soil and rocks. You can plant flowers and other vegetation in your rain garden so they can benefit from the water that’s collected. It’s important to select native species because they will be suited for the particular climate and soil in your region and will therefore be likely to thrive.

The plants that you choose should have deep roots so they will be able to get the amount of water they need as the weather changes from season to season. It takes time to establish a rain garden, but after the initial stage, you won’t have to water it, unless there is a drought.

A Rain Garden Can Protect Your Home

Water that pools near your house after a rainstorm can damage the foundation and flood the basement. A rain garden placed at least 10 feet from your house can help with poor drainage by collecting rainwater and allowing it to soak into the ground instead of accumulating around your house.

A Rain Garden Can Combat Pollution

When it rains, the first inch or so of runoff tends to contain a high concentration of pollutants, such as fertilizer, other chemicals and animal waste. A rain garden can capture that water. Some water will evaporate, and the soil and plant roots will filter contaminants. That can reduce the amount of polluted water that ends up in local waterways and allow filtered water to replenish the local groundwater.

A Rain Garden Can Attract Beneficial Wildlife

A rain garden will draw beneficial insects, butterflies, birds, other forms of wildlife and microorganisms that can improve the soil. You shouldn’t have to worry about mosquitoes since a rain garden filters out water within a few days after it rains. Water won’t sit stagnant in the rain garden long enough to attract mosquitoes.

A Rain Garden Can Make Yard Maintenance Easier and More Affordable

A rain garden can save you money and reduce the amount of work required to care for your yard. Watering a garden with a hose or sprinklers can be costly. If you collect runoff in a rain garden, you will be able to utilize the moisture that nature provides instead of paying to get water from a municipal source.

Get Professional Help With a Rain Garden

If you’re interested in creating a rain garden, seek assistance from a landscaper or gardener. It’s important to select the right location, make sure the land slopes at an appropriate angle and plant native species of vegetation.