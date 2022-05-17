Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s also the most difficult to fit in. On days when you hit the snooze button one too many times, it’s important to have an easy, nutritious breakfast you can turn to. This basic smoothie formula will give you a base to build a variety of smoothies from to be sure you’re getting plenty of delicious nutrients to keep you fueled and functioning all day long!

Cover Your Bases

Most smoothies have a similar, neutral base that provides the structure and liquid for the rest of your smoothies. Choose your favorite type of milk—whole, almond, oat, soy, coconut, whatever suits your fancy! If you’d like an added layer of creaminess with a punch of protein, incorporate Greek yogurt into your smoothie.

This portion should account for 1-1.5 cups of your smoothie.

Get Fruity With It

The most important part of a smoothie! Select from a variety of fruits. Customize to suit flavor preferences and dietary needs. Frozen mango, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, cherries, peaches and pineapple are always good to keep on hand. If you want to make the mornings even more stress-free, pre-cut your fruit and store in airtight containers in the freezer.

This portion should account for about 1.5-2 cups of your smoothie.

Gotta Have Those Greens

Smoothies are a sneaky way to fit in all your nutrients for the day. Incorporating greens and veggies to your smoothie is a great way to be sure you’re reaching the recommended servings every day. Include spinach and kale in your morning drink to get a boost of fiber to start your day.

This portion should account for 1-1.5 cups of your smoothie.

Top It Off

Add spices, spreads and other add-ins to your smoothie for an added sprinkle of flavor and texture. Nut butters, cinnamon, turmeric, oats and chia seeds are all a great way to sneak in extra nutrients before you take your first sip of the day!