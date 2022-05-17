As rewarding as it can be to lead your own real estate team, it can be lonely at the top. You may be surrounded by people, but they may not be able to fully appreciate the unique challenges of leading a team. You can quickly start to feel unsupported and adrift.

Fortunately, there are ways to diminish these feelings of isolation. Use these four strategies to overcome the loneliness of leadership.

1. Connect with other leaders

One of the best ways to combat leadership loneliness is to engage with other like-minded leaders. Try joining a mastermind group where you can surround yourself with other industry professionals to connect, brainstorm and gain career-building advice and ideas. Buffini & Company Team Coaching™, for example, offers a monthly mastermind group—7 Figure Club—LIVE™. This highly interactive broadcast gives leaders a one-of-a-kind opportunity to synergize and gain invaluable insights from the best team leaders in the business.

You can also join a real estate Facebook group or a LinkedIn group to further connect with other industry leaders. These groups are a great way to virtually converse with relevant professionals while also growing and learning. From sharing success stories to asking for advice on challenges, groups are an excellent resource for engagement and will help your leadership journey feel much less isolated.

2. Hire a coach

Hiring a real estate coach will not only curb your loneliness, but it will also enhance your leadership skills. As a leader, you probably feel that the more authority you have, the more pressure you feel. With a coach, you gain an ally and accountability. You’ll no longer have to go through any of your leadership struggles alone. Instead, a quality coach will help you recognize and overcome your blind spots while sharing tactics and strategies for growth, so that you can reach your full potential. Coaching provides the support, guidance and feedback that so many real estate leaders need to feel less alone and more empowered.

3. Practice self-care

Your team will only be as healthy as you are. To combat the negative side effects that can stem from loneliness, ensure that you make time to take care of yourself. Whether it’s exercising, getting a massage or taking some well-deserved time off to relax, self-care can make you feel more self-aware and less alone. You’ll be able to avoid burnout and lead your team with a fresh perspective!

4. Attend events

In addition to being an opportunity to develop your skills and learn about the latest market information, attending real estate events is also a great way to interact with other top professionals. An event specially tailored for real estate leaders, like Team Leader Conference™, is especially beneficial. Connecting and brainstorming with high-performing leaders in your industry will have a tremendous impact on the success of your business and in making leadership feel less lonely.

It doesn’t have to be lonely at the top! When you know the right steps to take, you can bring back the joy and fulfillment of leadership and run your real estate team with confidence.

