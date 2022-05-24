When you are in the market to buy a home it’s not unusual to want to know the sales prices of other similar homes. Without this knowledge, it would be difficult to know if you were overpaying for a property or not.

In this comprehensive guide, we will be covering a variety of topics related to housing sales and sale prices. We will walk you through everything from where to find out how much a house sold at to how to calculate the sale price of a house.

Where to find out how much a house sold for?

There are a variety of ways to find out how much a house is sold for, and which method is best for you will depend on your situation. The most common way to find out how much a house sold for is to look at recent sales.

The information can be provided to you very easily by contacting a local real estate agent.

Look on one of the home buying websites

If, however, you’re not ready to engage an agent at this point, you can look at one of the best home buying sites. Many top real estate sites not only provide current listing prices but the sale price of sold properties.

Most of the sites will let you search for specific homes that have sold by address. You can also search by price point as well. Many of the websites provide a comprehensive amount of useful housing data.

Visit your local real estate assessor’s office

When you want to know the sale price of a specific property in a local neighborhood, it is easy to find out by going to the town hall. If you visit the assessor’s office they will have this information.

Assessors need to know the sales history of homes in a city or town to be able to put together assessed property values.

You might not even have to visit the local town hall as it’s usually possible to access the database online. Find the local tax assessors’ databases and you’ll have access to the info you need. When searching you will just need the address for the sales price.

When selling or buying a real estate agent is best

When you are going to be buying or selling a home a real estate agent will be best. They will provide the data you’re looking for free.

Real estate agents routinely provide sales price data to customers and clients as a regular part of their business. It is an excellent way of establishing business relationships and the potential for a working relationship.

How to calculate the sale price of a house

When buying or selling a home proper pricing is crucial to your success. When selling, you don’t want to leave money on the table. As a buyer, you don’t want to overpay.

The sale price of a house is a complicated calculation that takes into account a variety of factors. To calculate the sale price of a house, you will need to know the following information: the size of the house, the condition of the house, and the location of the house, among other essential data points.

This information is used by a real estate agent or appraiser to figure out the value. In the case of a real estate agent, they will provide a comparative market analysis.

The analysis will compare the subject property to the closest comparable sales to determine fair market value.

Once you know how much other similar homes have sold for, it makes your decisions easier. With the help of your real estate agent, you can create a plan of attack to make an offer.

Hopefully, understanding how to do a bit of research to find sales prices will make your experience of buying a house less challenging.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years. Bill is the owner and founder of Maximum Real Estate Exposure. For the past decade, he has been one of the top RE/MAX REALTORS® in New England.